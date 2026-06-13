Arsenal FC Injury Update: Calafiori, Odegaard, and White's Latest News and Return Dates (2026)

Arsenal's injury woes continue to cause concern, with several key players facing uncertain recovery timelines. But here's the latest on the Gunners' walking wounded:

Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White: Arsenal's defensive woes deepened as they lost two more defenders to injury. Calafiori dropped out before the Wigan game, and White had to be substituted late on. Manager Mikel Arteta admitted that their return dates are unknown, leaving the team's backline in a precarious state. But here's where it gets intriguing: White later posted a cryptic message on Instagram, hinting at a swift recovery. Could this be a false alarm, or is White's optimism well-founded?

Martin Odegaard: The Gunners' captain played through the pain barrier during the Brentford draw, but his knee injury has since kept him out of action. Odegaard's return date is also shrouded in uncertainty, with Arteta stating they need to wait and see. This is the part most fans dread: the wait for news on their star player's recovery.

Kai Havertz: After a promising return from a serious knee injury, Havertz's momentum has been halted by a muscular problem. He's expected to miss a few weeks, including crucial games against Wolves and Tottenham. But there's a silver lining: Havertz is targeting a return against Chelsea, a match that could shape Arsenal's season.

Mikel Merino: The young midfielder's season hangs in the balance after foot surgery. With an extended recovery period ahead, Merino's return date is estimated to be as far as June 2026. This long-term absence could significantly impact Arsenal's midfield options, especially with the uncertainty surrounding his injury.

Max Dowman: There's some good news for Arsenal fans! Dowman, the 16-year-old prodigy, is closing in on a return after two months out with an ankle injury. Arteta's update suggests he could be back in action as early as February 22nd against Tottenham. Dowman's comeback could provide a much-needed boost to the team's morale.

Arsenal's injury list is a cause for concern, but the potential return of Dowman and the optimism surrounding White's recovery offer glimmers of hope. Will these players make it back in time to help Arsenal's push for success? Share your thoughts on who you think will make the biggest impact upon their return, and whether Arsenal can overcome these setbacks.