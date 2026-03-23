Arnold Allen Challenges Joe Rogan to Sparring Match After UFC 324 Commentary (2026)

A Fighter's Frustration: Arnold Allen vs. Joe Rogan's Commentary

In a bold move, Arnold Allen, a UFC featherweight veteran, has called out Joe Rogan for a sparring session to settle their differences over UFC 324's commentary. Allen's frustration stems from what he perceives as biased commentary during his recent fight against Jean Silva.

The UFC 324 Controversy

UFC 324, held in Las Vegas last Saturday, marked a significant event for the promotion, being its first card since December. Allen, a consistent presence in the UFC featherweight top-15, faced off against Silva in the main card's opening bout. Despite putting up a commendable fight, Allen ultimately lost the decision to his opponent.

Allen's Reaction: A Critique of Rogan's Commentary

In a YouTube video, Allen shared his thoughts on the loss. While he seemed relatively unbothered by the outcome, he took strong issue with Rogan's commentary, which he felt was one-sided and biased.

Allen's main grievance was Rogan's apparent overemphasis on Silva's strikes, while downplaying the impact of his own strikes. He felt that Rogan's commentary didn't accurately reflect the fight's dynamics.

Allen's Criticism of Rogan's Commentary

Allen expressed his frustration, saying, "The commentary team, I don't know... You hear rumors about agendas, and then you watch it. Every time a shot lands on my elbow or arm, it's 'Oh my God!' But I land a clean left hand down the middle that staggers him, and it's just, 'Nice shot by Allen.' Then they talk about his power. How do you not know how hard I hit?"

He added, "If Joe Rogan wants to spar with us before the fights, maybe they'll know how hard I hit."

A Close Fight, Despite Recent Struggles

Allen's fight with Silva was his first since his July 2024 win over Giga Chikadze, which followed two consecutive losses to Movsar Evloev and Max Holloway. Despite these setbacks, his fight with Silva was a close one, suggesting that he still has what it takes to compete with the best.

A Potential Solution: Rogan's Travel Restrictions

Interestingly, Rogan's refusal to travel outside the US for commentary may work in Allen's favor. If Allen fights on home soil in the UK or elsewhere, he might finally get the commentary he feels is fair and unbiased.

And this is the part most people miss...

While Allen's frustration is understandable, it raises an interesting question: Should commentators be held to a higher standard of impartiality, or is it acceptable for them to show bias towards certain fighters? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below!