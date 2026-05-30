Arne Slot: We recognise the elements of our game that need to improve (2026)

Bold take: even great teams spot their flaws clearly and act on them. That’s exactly what Arne Slot is doing as Liverpool prepares to host West Ham at Anfield. After Alexis Mac Allister’s late winner at Nottingham Forest followed by wins over Sunderland and Brighton, the Reds still acknowledge there’s more to be done to reach the level they want.

Slot emphasizes that the Forest performance didn’t meet the standards the team sets for itself, and he aims to channel the drive for improvement into the upcoming Premier League clash. In the matchday programme, he reflects on a recent meeting with West Ham when Liverpool fought through a difficult patch and secured a crucial victory that gave the club something solid to build on. He also remembers Alexander Isak’s first league goal for the club and, perhaps most memorably, the backing from traveling supporters, which he says makes a meaningful difference especially during tougher spells.

Since then, both sides have shown progress, though the Premier League table makes clear neither team is yet where they want to be. Liverpool are pleased to have won three in a row, all with clean sheets, but Slot is quick to point out there are areas needing improvement once more. He highlights a first-half performance against Forest that didn’t reflect the standard the team is aiming for, yet notes the overall result was still positive.

What’s crucial, he argues, is maintaining a constructive self-awareness. It’s not about dwelling on negatives but about identifying the specific components of their game that fell short and working to strengthen them. He praises the club’s culture of continual improvement, a trait he recognized when he first arrived and has seen persist since last season. That relentless drive to push themselves—both individually and collectively—remains central to how Liverpool cope with difficult moments and push toward the end of the season.

As Slot puts it, this mindset has helped them respond to adversity time and again, and it should continue to drive them forward through the remainder of the campaign.

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