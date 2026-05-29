Army Men Earn NCAA Relay Invite With 3:04.10 400 Medley, Crush Leads Off In 44.10 (2026)

The Army men's swimming team has just made a remarkable splash in the pool, securing a spot at the NCAA Championships with an impressive performance! A thrilling time trial on Friday night saw them clock an incredible 3:04.10 in the 400 medley relay, well below the qualifying mark of 3:04.96.

Led by sophomore sensation Johnny Crush, the team's success is a testament to their hard work and dedication. Crush's opening leg was extraordinary, finishing in 44.10 seconds, which not only propelled the team to victory but also earned him a place in history. This time ties him as the 16th fastest performer ever in this event, a truly remarkable feat.

But here's where it gets even more exciting. The Army team's previous best this season was a 3:08.78, swum at midseason. However, with this new record, they've catapulted themselves to the 13th fastest team in the NCAA this season in the men's 402 medley relay. A massive improvement!

Let's dive into the individual splits:

Johnny Crush: His 44.10 seconds lead-off was a significant improvement from his 46.56 seconds at midseason. This performance has elevated his status in the NCAA rankings, moving him up to #3 this season .

. Kohen Rankin: Swimming the breaststroke leg, Rankin clocked a 50.90, close to his personal best of 50.76 set during the Army-Navy dual meet in December. He also has NCAA Championship experience, having competed in the 100 and 200 breaststroke prelims in 2025.

Daniel Verdolaga and Thomas Hadji: Both swimmers also contributed with faster times than their midseason performances, helping the team secure their impressive overall time.

The Army men are now gearing up for the Patriot League Championships starting on February 18th, where they'll aim to build on this momentum. They'll be looking to defend their title and prove that this performance was no fluke.

And this is where it gets controversial. With such a significant improvement, some might question if this performance can be sustained. Can the Army men maintain this level of excellence, or was this a one-off performance? Only time will tell, and the Patriot League Championships will be the perfect stage to find out.

What do you think? Are the Army men the real deal, or is this a flash in the pan? Share your thoughts in the comments below!