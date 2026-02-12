Arman Tsarukyan's Massive Payout: $40K for Grappling with MMA Guru and Adin Ross (2026)

Imagine earning a fortune just for a few minutes of grappling! That's exactly what UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan claims happened when he joined a recent stream with Adin Ross and MMA Guru. He says he was paid a substantial five-figure sum for his appearance.

Before his RAF05 fight, Tsarukyan spent time at Adin Ross’s Miami warehouse, where he met influencers like 'Sweater God' and the controversial MMA Guru, also known as Kyle Mee. The trio spent time in Ross’s room, debating, before moving to a ring for some grappling.

But here's where it gets interesting... Tsarukyan participated in a grappling match where he faced off against two much heavier opponents. The challenge? If either could secure a takedown, they would win a payout offered by Adin Ross. Tsarukyan, known for his grappling skills, ultimately prevailed.

During the stream, Tsarukyan revealed that he earned a whopping $40,000 for the grappling challenge. This included a scenario where Ross put $20,000 on his friend, Sweater God, to land a takedown. When Sweater God failed, Ross doubled the bet, yet Tsarukyan still won.

Following his victory at RAF05, Tsarukyan was asked if his win was the easiest thing he’d ever done. His response? "No, yesterday I made 40K for one minute just to slam a couple of fat guys… I’m making money every day.”

Tsarukyan's dominant wrestling is well-documented; he averages over three takedowns per UFC fight and boasts a 75% takedown defense.

What do you think about the financial aspect of this? Does this change your perception of professional fighters? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

