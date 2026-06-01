Arman Tsarukyan's Massive Earnings: UFC vs. RAF (2026)

The Rise of Arman Tsarukyan: A New Star in the World of Mixed Martial Arts

Arman Tsarukyan, a rising star in the world of mixed martial arts, is making waves both inside and outside the Octagon. With a recent string of victories in the Real American Freestyle (RAF) organization, Tsarukyan is proving his worth as a top contender in the lightweight division. Despite only launching eight months ago, RAF is already paying Tsarukyan a substantial amount, rivaling the UFC's compensation.

Tsarukyan's success in RAF is notable, as he has been active in submission grappling, choking out Muhammad Mokaev and recording other wins in recent months. His recent victory over Urijah Faber at RAF08 in Philadelphia further solidifies his status as a top fighter. The organization has become a platform for top UFC names to remain active between their Octagon outings, and it seems they are also providing substantial financial rewards.

In an interview, Tsarukyan acknowledged the financial benefits of RAF, stating that his payments are getting close to his UFC purses. He expressed his enjoyment of fighting, despite the challenges of cutting weight, and emphasized the excitement of UFC fights. However, Tsarukyan's controversial antics have not gone unnoticed, as he has been involved in brawls and controversial incidents this year.

Despite the controversies, Tsarukyan's future in the UFC looks promising. He has had positive conversations with the organization and has been promised a title shot by the end of this summer. His recent success in RAF and his potential for future success in the UFC make him a fighter to watch in the world of mixed martial arts. As he continues to rise through the ranks, Tsarukyan is proving himself as a force to be reckoned with, and his financial success in RAF is a testament to his growing influence in the sport.