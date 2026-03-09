Armadale Couple's Inspiring Cancer Charge: Running for Hope and Research (2026)

Armadale couple Michelle Chan and Nathanael Harrison are embarking on a remarkable journey this March, turning their daily runs into a mission of hope for cancer patients. As they join Cancer Council Australia's 10th annual March Charge fitness fundraiser, they are not just running for themselves, but for a cause that hits close to home. While they are not on the same team, they are both setting ambitious targets, aiming to run 1000 kilometers and raise $888 each by the end of the month. But here's where it gets inspiring: their motivation goes beyond personal achievement. Mrs. Chan's sister, Agnes Chan, who works in medical research in Sydney, inspired her to join. It was a simple message that sparked a powerful mission. For Mr. Harrison, the event carries deep personal significance. He shares a story of facing his own cancer diagnosis in 2013 and the overwhelming support he received from the Cancer Council. This experience fuels his determination to help others by participating in the March Charge and raising funds for cancer research, prevention, and support services. Mr. Harrison's message to others is a powerful reminder: if something feels wrong, seek medical advice and advocate for yourself. His story highlights the importance of early prevention and the life-saving impact of catching cancer early. Beyond the physical challenge, Mrs. Chan's motivation is rooted in the long-term value of medical research, a perspective shaped by her sister's career. She emphasizes that medical advances and research take time, and investing in them now is crucial for future breakthroughs. This year marks a decade of impact for the March Charge, which encourages Australians to walk, run, or move in any way that suits them throughout March, either solo or with friends and family. By participating, they reduce their cancer risk, promote physical activity, and help raise vital funds for cancer research, prevention, and support services. So, will you join them in this mission of hope? Donations can be made to Michelle Chan (https://www.themarchcharge.com.au/fundraisers/MichelleChan/2026) and Nathanael Harrison (https://www.themarchcharge.com.au/fundraisers/nathanaelharrison/2026) through their fundraising pages. But here's where it gets controversial: some may argue that medical research takes too long to yield tangible results. And this is the part most people miss: the impact of cancer research extends beyond individual survival, shaping a healthier future for all. So, what do you think? Do you agree or disagree with the couple's mission? Share your thoughts in the comments below!