Arlington School Board Funds for Middle School Renovations: Is it Enough? (2026)

A bold step towards modernization: The School Board's pledge to upgrade Thomas Jefferson and Swanson middle schools has sparked a crucial conversation. With aging infrastructure and limited funds, the Board is committed to finding solutions. But here's where it gets controversial: Can they deliver on their promises without breaking the bank?

At a recent meeting, Board member Kathleen Clark emphasized the urgency, stating, "It's not an either/or situation." She highlighted the extensive work needed in both schools. The Board's guidance includes a $150 million allocation, which consultants suggest is far from sufficient for major renovations. The estimated cost for Thomas Jefferson alone ranges from $126 million to $231 million, and that's just the beginning.

School Board Chair Bethany Zecher Sutton clarified that the $150 million figure is a starting point, not a limit. They want to explore what's possible with that amount. However, the guidance also directs staff to consider more expensive options.

Students from both schools shared their experiences, painting a picture of outdated facilities. Alia, an 8th-grader at Swanson, described leaking pipes, cracked paint, and overcrowded hallways. Another student, Mallika, spoke of sharing lockers and a mold-infested auditorium. The lack of updates, they said, makes students feel overlooked.

Thomas Jefferson students also voiced their concerns, with Lila highlighting the school's reputation as a fire hazard due to narrow hallways and a lack of sprinklers. She argued for a new building, estimating the cost at $200 million.

The School Board's decision to potentially demolish Thomas Jefferson and replace it with a new structure on campus is a complex one. Swanson, being a historic district, cannot be razed, but alterations are possible, as seen with the Dorothy Hamm Middle School conversion.

The lone dissenting vote came from Board member Mary Kadera, who questioned the overall spending plan. She raised concerns about the proposed move of Montessori Public School of Arlington to the Arlington Career Center, suggesting it may not be a wise decision given declining enrollment and the potential closure of elementary schools.

Lois Koontz, a schools' activist, supported Kadera's view, advocating for the use of existing spaces for elementary students and redirecting the cost savings to other school improvements.

The approved development plan for the Arlington Career Center campus includes moving the Montessori school, but the future of the Career Center building is uncertain. If the School Board opts for a raze-and-replace strategy for Thomas Jefferson, the Career Center could become a temporary solution.

This story raises important questions: Can the School Board deliver on its promises without compromising other vital projects? How will they navigate the complex web of historic designations, student needs, and limited funds? Join the discussion and share your thoughts in the comments!