Arkansas Vs. TCU Baseball Live Score, Updates, College Baseball Stream - FloBaseball (2026)

Arkansas and TCU face off on Saturday night at Globe Life Field in the Shriners Children's College Showdown. Both teams are already showing why this weekend is one of the Opening Week's biggest highlights. No. 7 Arkansas opened the season by overpowering Oklahoma State, while No. 10 TCU comes in 1-0 after surviving a 5-4 battle with Vanderbilt. Follow along for live updates, scores, and highlights as Arkansas takes on TCU at Globe Life Park. The game will be broadcast on FloCollege, FloBaseball, and the FloSports app. TCU vs. Arkansas Baseball Live Score and Updates LIVE: Arkansas 1, TCU 5 (tth) Brassfield Out, Zack James In - Top 5th Arkansas 1, TCU 5 Mason Brassfield is done for the day after 4.0 innings. He struck out six and allowed only one earned run. Zack James will be pitching in relief as the Horned Frogs try to hold this lead. Cramer Singles, One RBI - Bottom 4th Arkansas 1, TCU 5 Cole Cramer brings in Lucas Franco, who runs home from second base. Jackson Kircher is pulled after giving up the hit. Tate McGuire will be the new pitcher for the Hogs. Helfrick Grounds Out - Bottom 4th Arkansas 1, TCU 4 Brassfield gets out of a jam, and TCU gets the final out. Helfrick Up With Bases Loaded - Top 4th Arkansas 1, TCU 4 The Hogs are calling. Bases loaded, two outs, and Ryder Helfrick at the plate. Brumbaugh Single - Top 4th Arkansas 1, TCU 4 Freshman Carson Brumbaugh singles to the right and lands on first base. Damian Ruiz is HBP and that's two on for the Hogs, at first and second base. Brassfield Up To 6 Ks - Top 4th Arkansas 1, TCU 4 Mason Brassfield has fanned six Razorback batters through 3.2 innings, allowing only one earned run. Dietz Off, Kircher On - Bottom 3rd Arkansas 1, TCU 4 Jackson Kircher comes on in relief of Hunter Dietz. Hogs Score - Top 3rd Arkansas 1, TCU 4 Maika Niu gets an infield single which brings Damian Ruiz home. Ryder Helfrick was thrown out at third base, but Arkansas still have two on base with Kuhio Aloy up next. Bases Loaded For Hogs - Top 3rd Arkansas 0, TCU 4 Brunson Doubles, Two RBI - Bottom 2nd Arkansas 0, TCU 4 Chase Brunson smashes the ball to the left field line again, in the same spot as earlier, to bring two more runners home. Two On, One Out For Frogs - Bottom 2nd Arkansas 0, TCU 2 Dietz has walked a couple of batters. TCU has runners at second and third base. Brumbaugh Grounds Out - Bottom 2nd Arkansas 0, TCU 2 TCU and Brassfield got out of the inning without giving up a run as Carson Brumbaugh grounds out for the final out. It's been a great start for the Horned Frogs. They'll have another chance to add to their lead. Robinett Walks - Top 2nd Arkansas 0, TCU 2 Brassfield sends Reese Robinett to first after striking out Kuhio Aloy. Dietz Through First, Frogs Lead - Top 2nd Arkansas 0, TCU 2 Hunter Dietz has a quick release and looks like the real deal, but he didn't get out of the first inning unscathed. Frogs put up two scores before Dietz struck out Brady Dallimore to end the inning. Frogs Score Again - Bottom 1st Arkansas 0, TCU 2 Rob Liddington Jr. drives a base hit up the left field line and brings Chase Brunson home. Two runs for the Frogs on the board. One on, two out. Brunson Doubles, Frogs Score - Bottom 1st Arkansas 0, TCU 1 The Frogs are on the board after a Chase Brunson double sent Sawyer Strosnider home. Dietz Throwing Heat - Bottom 1st Arkansas 0, TCU 0 Hunter Dietz on the mound for Arkansas. Here are the first three TCU batters. Cole Cramer – 2B Sawyer Strosnider – RF Chase Brunson – CF Brassfield Ks Three - Bottom 1st Arkansas 0, TCU 0 Ryder Helfrick left stranded on second base after Brassfield struck out the last two batters. TCU will get their first chance at batting. After Review, Helfrick To First - Top 1st Arkansas 0, TCU 0 Ryder Helfrick bunted and is called out on the field in a close play at first. After review, the call is reversed. Infield bunt single. One on, one out. First Three Up For Hogs - Top 1st Arkansas 0, TCU 0 Nolan Souza – DH Ryder Helfrick – C Cam Kozeal – 2B First Pitch At Globe Life - Top 1st Arkansas 0, TCU 0 Arkansas Razorbacks and TCU Horned Frogs clash in an early-season Top 10 matchup at the Shriners Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field. We're underway as TCU pitcher Mason Brassfield is on the mound first. Arkansas Hype The stars come out at night pic.twitter.com/cDcdMXwx6F — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) February 15, 2026 TCU Hype feels good to be back 👏 #GoFrogs (https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoFrogs?src=hash&refsrc=twsrc%5Etfw) | #FrogballUSA (https://twitter.com/hashtag/FrogballUSA?src=hash&refsrc=twsrc%5Etfw) pic.twitter.com/TvrGXykWTi — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) February 14, 2026 College Baseball Scores At Globe Life Field Final/8: Vanderbilt 13, Texas Tech 3 Texas Tech (0-2): 3 R, 6 H, 2 E Vanderbilt (1-1): 13 R, 12 H, 2 E Final: Oklahoma 10, Oklahoma State 1 Oklahoma State (0-2): 1 R, 4 H, 0 E Oklahoma (2-0): 10 R, 12 H, 1 E Starting Pitchers For Arkansas Vs. TCU Hunter Dietz (Arkansas) Record: 0-0 ERA: 54.00 Appearances/Starts: 2 APP (0 GS) Innings: 0.2 IP Strikeouts: 2 K Opponent BA: 1.000 (2-for-2) Mason Brassfield (TCU) Record: 5-2 ERA: 4.09 Appearances/Starts: 18 APP (7 GS) Innings: 61.2 IP Strikeouts: 68 K Opponent BA: .254 Arkansas Starting Lineup Vs. TCU 1. Nolan Souza – DH 2. Ryder Helfrick – C 3. Cam Kozeal – 2B 4. Maika Niu – CF 5. Kuhio Aloy – RF 6. Reese Robinett – 1B 7. TJ Pompey – 3B 8. Carson Brumbaugh – SS 9. Damian Ruiz – LF Pitcher: Hunter Dietz – RHP TCU Starting Lineup Vs. Arkansas 1. Cole Cramer – 2B 2. Sawyer Strosnider – RF 3. Chase Brunson – CF 4. Noah Franco – DH 5. Rob Liddington Jr. – 1B 6. Jack Arthur – LF 7. Brady Dallimore – C 8. Lucas Franco – SS 9. Kyuss Gargett – 3B Pitcher: Mason Brassfield - LHP How To Watch Arkansas Vs. TCU Baseball Every game of the three-week College Baseball Series, which includes the Shriner College Baseball Showdown beginning on Feb. 13, is streaming on FloCollege, FloBaseball and the FloSports app. How To Watch Arkansas Baseball Today Arkansas Razorbacks opened the 2026 season with a win against OSU last night. Today, Feb. 14, they play TCU at Globe Life Field. The game will be broadcast on FloCollege, FloBaseball and the FloSports app. College Baseball Series At Globe Life Field Schedule 2026 Shriners Children's College Showdown Feb. 13, 2026 12:00 p.m. ET: Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech 4:00 p.m. ET: TCU vs. Vanderbilt 8:35 p.m. ET: Oklahoma St vs. Arkansas Feb. 14, 2026 12:00 p.m. ET: Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt 4:00 p.m. ET: Oklahoma St vs. Oklahoma 8:00 p.m. ET: Arkansas vs. TCU Feb. 15, 2026 11:30 a.m. ET: Vanderbilt vs. Oklahoma St 3:30 p.m. ET: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas 7:30 p.m. ET: TCU vs. Oklahoma Amegy Bank College Baseball Series Weekend 2 Feb. 20, 2026 12:00 p.m. ET: Michigan vs. Florida St 4:00 p.m. ET: Nebraska vs. Louisville 8:00 p.m. ET: Auburn vs. Kansas St Feb. 21, 2026 12:00 p.m. ET: Louisville vs. Michigan 4:00 p.m. ET: Florida St vs. Auburn 8:00 p.m. ET: Kansas St vs. Nebraska Feb. 22, 2026 11:30 a.m. ET: Auburn vs. Louisville 3:30 p.m. ET: Nebraska vs. Florida St 7:30 p.m. ET: Michigan vs. Kansas St Amegy Bank College Baseball Series Weekend 3 Feb. 27, 2026 12:00 p.m. ET: Arizona St vs. Mississippi St 4:00 p.m. ET: UCLA vs. Tennessee 8:00 p.m. ET: Virginia Tech vs. Texas A&M Feb. 28, 2026 12:00 p.m. ET: Tennessee vs. Arizona St 4:00 p.m. ET: Mississippi St vs. Virginia Tech 8:00 p.m. ET: Texas A&M vs. UCLA Mar. 1, 2026 11:30 a.m. ET: Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee 3:30 p.m. ET: UCLA vs. Mississippi St 7:30 p.m. ET: Arizona St vs. Texas A&M Teams At Globe Life Field College Baseball Series Oklahoma Texas Tech TCU Vanderbilt Oklahoma State Arkansas Michigan Florida State Nebraska Louisville Auburn Kansas State Arizona State Mississippi State UCLA Tennessee Virginia Tech Texas A&M