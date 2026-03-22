Arkansas Razorbacks Land West Virginia Transfer OL Ayden Bussell | Hog News (2026)

In a move that’s sure to shake up the college football landscape, Arkansas has just landed a key addition to its roster with the signing of offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, a transfer from both West Virginia and Tennessee. But here’s where it gets intriguing: Bussell’s journey to Fayetteville is anything but ordinary. Standing at 6-5 and weighing 309 pounds, the redshirt junior brings not only size and experience but also a story of resilience and determination. The Razorbacks officially welcomed him via their X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday afternoon, marking the team’s fourth signee of the day.

Bussell, a native of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, is no stranger to the spotlight. Rated as a three-star transfer and the 113th best interior offensive lineman in the portal by 247Sports, he initially committed to Tennessee as an offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class. At the time, he was ranked as the 51st overall tackle and the 19th-best prospect in his state. However, his college career took an unexpected turn when he transferred to West Virginia in May 2024 after two seasons with the Vols. During his time at Tennessee, Bussell appeared in three games in 2024, logging 62 snaps, primarily at right guard, and earned a solid 72.4 grade from Pro Football Focus.

But this is the part most people miss: Last fall, Bussell made the difficult decision to step away from West Virginia’s football program to focus on his health. While specifics remain private out of respect for Bussell and his family, WVSports.com reported that he was managing a serious health matter requiring his full attention. This decision meant he didn’t play for the Mountaineers during the 2025 season. Kevin White, Bussell’s agent, emphasized, ‘Ayden’s health and long-term well-being are our top priorities. He has the full support of his family, our agency, and the people who care about him most.’

Now, as Bussell joins Arkansas, questions arise: How will his health impact his performance on the field? And can he regain the form that made him a standout in high school? At Mount Juliet High School, Bussell was a force to be reckoned with—a two-time preseason All-State selection who didn’t allow a single sack in his final three seasons. He helped lead the Golden Bears to a 9-3 record and a region championship in 2022, earning the title of Region 5-5A Offensive Lineman MVP. With over 150 career pancakes and the distinction of being the highest-graded offensive lineman in school history, his potential is undeniable.

But here’s the controversial question: Is Arkansas taking a risk by signing Bussell, given his recent health concerns, or are they making a smart bet on a talented player with something to prove? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

As the Razorbacks gear up for the upcoming season, Bussell’s addition undoubtedly strengthens their offensive line. Whether he’ll live up to his high school hype remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: his story is far from over. Welcome to the Diamond State, Ayden Bussell—we’re eager to see what you’ll bring to the field.

For more insights on the Razorbacks, don’t forget to check out HawgSports Live, Arkansas’ highest-rated podcast. Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more, it’s your go-to source for the latest scoop on Arkansas football, basketball, and baseball. With a 4.9-star rating and over 1,000 reviews, it’s a must-listen for any Razorback fan!