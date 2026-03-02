Arizona Wildcats' Brayden Burries Seals the Deal with a Clutch Block! | BYU vs Arizona (2026)

Arizona Men's Basketball Escapes Late Collapse to Secure Win at BYU, Matching Best Start in School History

In a thrilling showdown, Arizona's men's basketball team narrowly avoided a late collapse, securing a 86-83 victory at BYU and tying the best start in school history. The Wildcats, led by Brayden Burries' career-high 29 points, showcased resilience and clutch performance to maintain their perfect record.

The game began with Arizona in control, building a 19-point lead with just under 11 minutes to go. However, the Wildcats suddenly faced a dramatic turn of events. With 1:22 left, they held an 11-point advantage, but BYU's relentless comeback effort brought them within striking distance. The Cougars forced a tie-up with 11.6 seconds remaining, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

In the final seconds, Arizona's point guard Robert Wright drove to the lane, but Jaden Bradley's defensive play proved crucial. Burries, who had an impressive 13-of-14 free-throw shooting, came to the rescue with a game-sealing block on Wright, swatting the ball away with just under three feet from the basket. This pivotal moment solidified Arizona's lead.

The Wildcats' free-throw shooting was exceptional, with Burries surpassing his previous high of 28 points. Despite a desperate 3-pointer by the Cougars from behind the halfcourt, it fell short, securing Arizona's victory. The game's statistics revealed Arizona's dominance, with a 57.9% shooting percentage in the second half and 52.8% overall, compared to BYU's 40.3%.

Arizona's frontcourt struggled in the first half, committing seven fouls compared to the four points scored. Yet, they maintained a 44-31 lead at halftime, thanks to strong defense, holding BYU to just two field goals in the final 7:48. The second half saw a different story, with Wright and Davis contributing crucial points, extending Arizona's lead to double digits.

The turning point came when BYU's Tobe Awaka scored five straight points, sparking a 9-0 run that brought them within 64-45. However, Arizona's resilience prevailed, with Burries hitting a crucial triple, maintaining their lead. The game's momentum shifted again, with BYU's AJ Dybantsa and Richie Saunders making significant contributions.

Despite BYU's efforts, Arizona's star players, including Bradley and Burries, stepped up to secure the win. The final score of 86-83 showcased Arizona's ability to overcome challenges and maintain their perfect record, tying the best start in school history.