Arizona State Men Dominate 50 Free at Big 12s: Ilya Kharun Breaks Meet Record (2026)

The Arizona State men's swimming team dominated the 50-meter freestyle event at the 2026 Big 12 Championships, securing the top six spots. With a remarkable performance, they showcased their exceptional sprint power and talent. The star of the show was Ilya Kharun, who shattered his own meet record with a stunning 18.46 seconds, outpacing his previous best of 18.47 from the morning's preliminaries. This time places him among the fastest swimmers in the nation, tied for 1st in the NCAA rankings this season with a personal best of 18.40. Kharun's performance was a testament to his dedication and skill, as he continues to push the boundaries of his sport.

The team's success extended beyond Kharun's outstanding achievement. Arizona State had a total of six swimmers under the 19-second mark, including Remi Fabiani, Adam Chaney, Jonny Kulow, Tommy Palmer, and Tolu Young. Fabiani, a transfer from Cal Baptist, impressed with a 18.68, improving upon his previous best of 18.79. The team's collective effort and individual excellence contributed to their impressive showing in the 'A' final, where they claimed the top six positions. This achievement highlights the strength and depth of the Arizona State men's swimming program, leaving a lasting impression on the Big 12 Championships.

The Big 12 Championships, held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, from February 24 to 28, 2026, served as a platform for these talented swimmers to showcase their skills. With live results and video coverage available on ESPN+, fans and enthusiasts could witness the thrilling competition in real-time. The championship also featured a range of resources, including psych sheets, live recaps, and championship previews, providing comprehensive insights into the event and the participating teams. The Arizona State men's team's performance at the Big 12 Championships not only demonstrated their individual prowess but also highlighted the program's overall success and depth, leaving a lasting impact on the swimming community.