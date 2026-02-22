Arizona Diamondbacks Sign RHP Grant Holman: MLB Trade News & Player Analysis (2026)

Arizona Diamondbacks Claim RHP Grant Holman via Waivers

The Arizona Diamondbacks have claimed right-hander Grant Holman off waivers from the Oakland Athletics. Holman, 25, was originally selected by Oakland in the 6th round of the 2021 draft and made his major-league debut in August 2024. Since then, he has appeared in 40 MLB games, posting an 4.66 ERA with a 33:18 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 38.2 innings, and a 4.34 FIP. In 2024, he also pitched eight times for Triple-A Las Vegas, permitting just one hit over 9.1 scoreless innings, along with one walk and nine strikeouts. Unfortunately, his season ended on June 11 due to rotator cuff tendinitis.

Holman has just over one year of major-league service time, meaning he won’t be eligible for arbitration until 2028 and remains under Diamondbacks control through 2031. Notably, Holman previously pitched a no-hitter for California in the 2013 Little League World Series—the only 7-inning solo no-hitter recorded in LLWS history since 1979. (The game recap notes that Holman stood 6-foot-4 as a 13-year-old, and he’s since grown only two more inches.)

See Also Ex-Dodger Walker Buehler Signs with NL West Rival Padres

To create room on the 40-man roster for Holman, left-hander A.J. Puk was placed on the 60-day injured list as he recovers from left elbow ligament reconstruction (UCL surgery). The D-backs’ 40-man roster remains at 40.