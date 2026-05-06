Arianna Rosario Takes Center Stage as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical (2026)

Get ready for a dazzling transformation on the Broadway stage! Arianna Rosario is set to take center stage as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and this is the part most people are buzzing about! From March 3 to March 22, 2026, at the iconic Al Hirschfeld Theatre, Rosario will bring her own flair to the role, stepping into the spotlight after current Satine, Meg Donnelly, bids farewell on March 1. But here’s where it gets exciting: Nicci Claspell will join the cast as the Satine alternate during this period, adding another layer of talent to this already star-studded production.

Rosario is no stranger to the world of Moulin Rouge!. She’s been wowing audiences as the current Satine alternate during Saturday matinees and has even led the North American tour in the same role over the past year. Her journey to this moment is nothing short of impressive. Before joining the Broadway ensemble, Rosario originated the role of Gloria Falbury in the musical adaptation of Summer Stock. Her Broadway résumé also includes standout performances in Cats and On Your Feet!, and she’s graced the silver screen in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. Talk about a versatile artist!

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Nicci Claspell, on the other hand, brings her own unique sparkle to the production. She originated the role of Arabia in the Moulin Rouge! North American tour and has also toured with American Idiot, proving her versatility and stage presence.

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But here’s where it gets controversial: With the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical set to close its celebrated run on July 26, 2026, Rosario’s limited engagement as Satine feels both bittersweet and monumental. Is this a fitting farewell to a show that’s captivated audiences for years, or will fans be left yearning for more? And what does this mean for the future of Broadway’s glittering spectacles? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!

Don’t miss your chance to see Arianna Rosario shine as Satine—grab your tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical now and be part of this unforgettable chapter in Broadway history!

Arianna Rosario Takes Center Stage as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical (2026)

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