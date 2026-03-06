Ariana Grande & Jonathan Bailey: From Wicked to Sunday in the Park with George? (2026)

Wicked's Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey Tease a Theatrical Reunion: Rumors of a London Revival for 'Sunday in the Park with George'

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey, the dynamic duo from the hit musical 'Wicked', have sparked excitement among fans with their recent social media posts. The pair, who played Glinda and Fiyero in the film adaptation, are now rumored to be reuniting for a potential revival of the classic musical 'Sunday in the Park with George'.

In a captivating Instagram photo, the stars posed in front of Georges Seurat's iconic painting, 'A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte'. The caption, featuring lyrics from the musical, hinted at a possible return to the stage. This musical masterpiece, created by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, first graced Broadway in 1984 and has since become a beloved classic.

The Barbican Theatre in London is rumored to be the venue for this potential reboot, set for 2027. However, the theater has yet to confirm these plans. The stars' involvement in this project would be a significant draw, especially after their successful portrayal of Glinda and Fiyero in the 'Wicked' films. Ariana's Oscar nomination further solidifies her status as a Hollywood powerhouse.

'Sunday in the Park with George' tells the story of Georges, a painter obsessed with his work, and his relationship with Dot, the female lead. The musical explores the challenges of artistic dedication and the impact it can have on personal connections. As the story unfolds, Georges' passion for art intensifies, leading to a complex and emotional journey.

Ariana Grande's schedule hints at a potential overlap with this project. She's set to perform in London for 10 dates at The O2 in August and September 2026 as part of her 'Eternal Sunshine Tour'. However, a recent statement suggests this might be her last tour for a while, leaving fans curious about her future endeavors.

The revival of 'Sunday in the Park with George' would be a significant event in the theater world, attracting both loyal fans and new audiences. As the rumors continue to circulate, fans eagerly await official confirmation, hoping to witness a magical reunion on the London stage.