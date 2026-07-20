Are Tracking Devices Harming Our Kids? Experts Weigh In on Child Safety and Anxiety (2026)

Imagine a world where children’s shoes come pre-equipped with tracking devices, and smartphones are less about communication and more about surveillance. This is the reality we’re sleepwalking into, and it’s sparking a heated debate among parents, health professionals, and tech enthusiasts alike. But here’s where it gets controversial: while many parents swear by tracking as a safety measure, a growing coalition of psychologists, doctors, and child development experts argue that it’s doing more harm than good, fostering anxiety and stifling independence in the younger generation.

The trend has become so pervasive that companies like Skechers are now designing trainers with built-in compartments for Apple AirTags, allowing parents to monitor their children’s whereabouts in real time. Even celebrities like Mike and Zara Tindall have been spotted using such devices. For many parents, the ability to track their child’s location is a primary reason for buying them a smartphone. But is this constant surveillance truly beneficial, or are we inadvertently sending our kids the message that the world is a dangerous place?

And this is the part most people miss: Health professionals, in a letter signed by 74 experts, warn that this practice is eroding children’s mental health, self-reliance, and resilience. They describe tracking as an ‘invisible umbilical cord’ that undermines a child’s ability to develop autonomy. Think about it: when we track our kids, we’re implicitly telling them they can’t navigate the world on their own. This not only prevents them from learning essential life skills—like finding a safe place or asking for help—but also risks fostering a sense of helplessness.

Take Emma Lawlor, a speech and language therapist from Guernsey, who refuses to track her 11-year-old daughter, Rosie. She believes it’s a matter of trust and wants Rosie to develop problem-solving skills independently. ‘If something goes wrong, she needs to learn how to handle it,’ Emma says. On the flip side, Andrew Wilmot, a project manager from Bournemouth, is locked in a debate with his partner over whether to track their eight-year-old daughter. Andrew, who works in the tech industry, argues that tracking sets a negative model for relationships and fuels parental anxiety rather than addressing real risks.

But here’s the kicker: While there’s no concrete academic evidence linking tracking directly to harm, studies have shown a positive correlation between ‘helicopter parenting’ and anxiety in children. Tech companies, meanwhile, capitalize on parental fears, marketing tracking as a way to keep kids safer. Lauren Antonoff, CEO of the tracking app Life360, counters that tracking actually supports independence by giving parents peace of mind and allowing kids more freedom. ‘It’s about trust and transparency,’ she says.

So, where do you stand? Is tracking a necessary safety tool, or are we sacrificing our children’s mental well-being and independence for the illusion of control? Are we addressing real dangers, or are we feeding into our own anxieties? Let’s spark a conversation—share your thoughts in the comments below. After all, the future of parenting, and the well-being of our children, depends on it.