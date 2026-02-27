Are Penguins Returning to Blue: The Hometown Remix Jerseys Explained (2026)

Get ready for a fashion revolution on the ice! Are the Penguins about to bring back a blast from the past with their alternate jerseys?

It's no secret that the internet is a treasure trove of rumors and leaks, especially when it comes to sports. But when a Reddit user, claiming to be an insider at a jersey manufacturer, spills the beans on the NHL's plans, it's hard not to take notice. This time, the leak suggests a return to a beloved color scheme for the Penguins.

The Claim: The NHL will introduce 'Hometown Remix' jerseys next season, and the Penguins are set to rock the blue once again. This revelation comes with some compelling evidence: a US patent filing by the league's jersey supplier, Fanatics, for the 'Hometown Remix' mark.

But here's where it gets controversial—the Redditor's post includes a list of colors for each team's new jerseys, and it's not just any blue for the Penguins. It's a specific shade: navy blue. This detail has fans divided, as some recall the iconic powder blue from the team's early days, while others envision a deeper shade like in the 1972-73 team photo.

The Penguins have a rich history with blue. They sported various shades of blue from their inception in 1967 until a dramatic rebrand in 1980. The team also revisited blue in the late 2000s, including a memorable appearance at the 2008 Winter Classic. And let's not forget that the return of blue in 2007 coincided with a hugely successful era, capturing two Prince of Wales Trophies and the coveted Stanley Cup.

While this leak is yet to be officially confirmed, it has fans buzzing. The Penguins' recent yellow jersey design has been a hit, but could a return to blue bring back championship glory?

What do you think, hockey fans? Are you team powder blue or navy blue? And do you think jersey colors can influence a team's performance? Share your thoughts in the comments below!