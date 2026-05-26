Are Officials Targeting Arber Xhekaj? Canadiens' Physical Defenceman Under Spotlight (2026)

The Canadiens' Arber Xhekaj, a physical force on the ice, has become a focal point of scrutiny from officials in the playoffs. His defensive partner, Jayden Struble, believes Xhekaj is deliberately targeted, highlighting the pressure he faces in every scrum. The tension escalated during a recent game against Tampa Bay, where Xhekaj was assessed an unsportsmanlike minor, despite the Canadiens' belief they were about to go on a power play. This incident underscores the delicate balance Xhekaj must maintain, as his every action is scrutinized by officials and opponents alike.

Xhekaj, a towering 6-foot-4, 240-pound presence on the ice, has been a key player for the Canadiens this season, leading the team in penalty minutes and hits. His physical style of play, however, has not gone unnoticed by the officials, who seem to be taking a keen interest in his every move. The double-minor for roughing in the first period against Tampa Bay further emphasizes the officials' focus on Xhekaj, raising questions about the intent behind their calls.

Despite the scrutiny, Xhekaj remains unfazed, embracing the physicality of the game. He views the officials' attention as a challenge rather than a hindrance, stating that he is prepared for whatever the Lightning have to offer. This mindset, coupled with the support of his teammates, has fostered a sense of brotherhood and resilience within the team. Xhekaj's ability to laugh off the rough stuff and maintain confidence is a testament to his mental fortitude.

The series against Tampa Bay has been marked by a high level of physicality, with both teams trading penalty minutes. The Lightning, known for their aggressive style of play, have attempted to intimidate the Canadiens, but Xhekaj and his teammates have risen to the occasion, outhitting Tampa Bay in Game 2. The atmosphere at the Bell Centre is expected to be electric, with the Canadiens aiming to score the first goal and capitalize on the energy of their home crowd.

However, the series has not been without its challenges. Some fans have expressed concerns that the Canadiens are playing into the Lightning's hands, with players reluctant to engage in physical play. The team's performance in Game 2, where they failed to register an overtime shot despite outhitting Tampa Bay, has raised questions about their ability to adapt to the opposition's tactics. Despite these challenges, Xhekaj and his teammates remain focused on their game plan, determined to secure a win at home and close out the series.

As the series progresses, the pressure on Xhekaj and the Canadiens will only intensify. The officials' scrutiny, the physical battles, and the high-stakes nature of the playoffs will test their mettle. However, with Xhekaj's leadership and the team's collective resilience, they are poised to overcome these challenges and emerge victorious.