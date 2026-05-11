Are Budget TVs Catching Up? TCL, Hisense vs. Sony, Samsung, LG in 2026 (2026)

The divide between high-end and budget television brands is rapidly diminishing.

Throughout my time in the tech industry, I've observed a clear hierarchy among television manufacturers. The dominant trio — Sony, Samsung, and LG — has maintained its top position for quite some time. In the past, brands like Pioneer and Panasonic were also leaders in the market with their plasma TVs; notably, Panasonic is making a comeback in the U.S. market. Meanwhile, Hisense, TCL, and Vizio have fought fiercely within the midrange segment, particularly after Vizio transitioned from focusing on hardware profits to embracing an ad-centric business model under Walmart's ownership. This shift left Hisense and TCL to vie for supremacy by providing exceptional value for consumers.

However, in recent years, both TCL and Hisense have made remarkable advancements in their product performance, narrowing the gap that once separated them from the giants — Sony, Samsung, and LG. It's not merely that they have made small enhancements; both companies have been at the forefront of innovation and technological leadership. For instance, Hisense was the first to launch an RGB LED TV last year, showcasing this cutting-edge technology before others could. This year, TCL introduced the X11L, marking a milestone as the first television to utilize reformulated quantum dots coupled with a new color filter.

While the leading three brands still possess unique advantages, there are distinguishing features that set them apart. Sony, for example, has consistently delivered exceptional processing capabilities that remain unmatched by its competitors. Meanwhile, LG’s OLED technology offers contrast levels that mini LED displays simply cannot rival. Nonetheless, Hisense and TCL have firmly established themselves as formidable contenders in the conversation about top-tier televisions. When TCL unveiled the QM9K last year, it sent a clear message: they are ready to compete with the industry's elite.

Additionally, the art TV category, which was previously dominated solely by Samsung, now includes offerings from a variety of manufacturers. At this year's CES, Amazon introduced its Ember Artline TV, while LG showcased its Gallery TV. All these models share similar edge-lit technology, feature magnetic frames designed to resemble traditional picture frames, and come equipped with access to art libraries that may require a subscription. They are designed to hang flush against walls, creating a sleek aesthetic. Despite minor variations in aspects like brightness, matte screen effectiveness, and connectivity options, the user experience across these devices is remarkably similar. A category that once had very few options is now crowded with choices that lack significant differentiation.

LG also reintroduced its Wallpaper OLED TV at CES, which can be considered part of the art TV realm due to its ultra-slim design that rests flush against the wall, art store support, and wireless connectivity that minimizes visible cables (with the exception of power). However, it bears more resemblance to its relative, the G6, than to the other art TVs in the market.

As the performance disparity among various technologies continues to decrease, and televisions from all brands approach a level of uniformity, the challenge for TCL and Hisense shifts from merely creating exceptional products to changing public perception. Historically, both brands have occupied a secondary tier in the market. Even though their sales figures are on the rise, the general public still tends to view them as midrange manufacturers rather than premium contenders.

This perception issue likely stems from the fact that Hisense and TCL generally offer lower prices compared to LG, Samsung, and Sony. We will need to observe how pricing evolves with the new models unveiled at CES, but should their prices remain lower while performance stays competitive, the leading three brands may need to respond by reducing their prices or risk losing customers. The next critical phase for TCL and Hisense will involve dismantling their second-tier image and rebuilding their reputation as true innovators.

Could 2026 mark the turning point for these brands? It’s certainly a possibility. With underdog brands now delivering comparable performance to their larger counterparts, the spotlight is on their marketing teams to effectively change public perceptions.