Arctic Seals Face Double Threat: Climate Change and Toxic Contaminants (2026)

Arctic seals face a dual threat from climate change and persistent contaminants, according to a study by Simon Fraser University (SFU). The research reveals that a single year of warmer-than-average Arctic temperatures can lead to malnutrition in ringed seals, exacerbating the risks to Inuit food security and the already-strained northern ecosystems. The study, published in Environmental Research, analyzed blood, blubber, and liver samples from 38 Arctic ringed seals in Labrador's Saglek Bay and adjacent fjords from 2009 to 2011. The findings indicate that these seals struggle to eliminate persistent contaminants and banned pesticides from their bodies, posing a long-term health risk. Warmer conditions alter their diet, increasing their exposure to contaminants, which can negatively impact their overall health and survival. The study also highlights the presence of high levels of PCBs, mercury, DDTs, and chlordane in the liver samples, all of which are known to cause oxidative stress, a form of cellular damage linked to inflammation, chronic disease, tissue injury, and reduced reproductive health. Furthermore, the research found that blood and blubber samples taken in 2010, an unusually warm year with low Arctic sea ice, showed signs of malnutrition, including a thinner blubber layer and depleted fatty acids. The study's lead author, Anaïs Remili, emphasizes that just one year of such conditions can significantly impact the seals' diet and nutrient processing. The persistence of contaminants like PCBs, DDTs, and chlordane in Arctic ecosystems for decades due to their slow breakdown and long-range travel poses a continuous threat. These contaminants are lipophilic, meaning they are stored in the blubber of marine mammals like seals, and their redistribution can lead to malnutrition. The study concludes that future nutritional stress could compound the long-term damage caused by oxidative stress, and rapid sea-ice loss and shifting marine food webs are already affecting the seals' diet and habitat. The findings raise concerns about the impact of environmental changes on both the seals and the communities that rely on them for sustenance and cultural continuity.