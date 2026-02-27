Archie Manning's Blunt Take on Fernando Mendoza: Can He Turn the Raiders Around? | NFL Draft 2025 (2026)

Could a Heisman winner with eye-popping stats be the savior the Las Vegas Raiders desperately need? The buzz around the NFL Draft is deafening, and while the Raiders are reportedly zeroing in on Klint Kubiak as their next head coach, the real prize might be under center. With the No. 1 overall pick, the Silver and Black have a golden opportunity to secure their franchise quarterback, and Fernando Mendoza is the name on everyone's lips.

This young phenom is projected to go first, and for good reason. This past season, Mendoza lit up the stat sheet with an incredible 182.9 passer rating, throwing for 3,535 yards, a staggering 41 touchdowns, and a mere 6 interceptions in just 16 games. But his success didn't stop there – he went on to clinch the Heisman Trophy and led the Indiana Hoosiers to a national championship. Now, the question is, can he translate that collegiate dominance to the professional level?

Archie Manning, a legendary figure in football, has weighed in, and his take is nothing short of encouraging. "Getting to know Fernando, recognizing his work ethic, recognizing his desire and what he wants to do, I think he’ll make a great transition to the next level," Manning shared. He added, "Y’all can see why we’re so excited about recognizing him." It seems the excitement is mutual!

But here's where it gets controversial... While Mendoza's talent is undeniable, stepping into the Raiders' organization is no small feat. Former NFL signal-caller Jordan Palmer, who has been closely following Mendoza's journey since his move to Cal, offered some candid insights. "I know him very well and really came on my radar on his way to Cal," Palmer revealed on "The Jim Rome Show." He continued, "Somebody tipped me off that this kid’s going to be really good… Look, the skill set, it doesn’t take you too long to go, ‘Alright, cool, NFL guy.’ The skill set is what it is. He’s mobile, he makes every throw, he likes to throw on time."

Palmer believes Mendoza is precisely the kind of player who can turn the Raiders' fortunes around after their dismal 3-14 record in 2025. He painted a vivid picture: "I think uniquely about this is you got the Raiders, which whatever you want to say about the ownership and the decisions they make, then you add in Tom Brady, then you’re going to have a new coach. Plus, it’s Vegas and all the temptations and stuff that come with that. Plus, Raider Nation, which is a much bigger fan base than Indiana Hoosiers. I think he’s the perfect guy to come in here and play well and weather the storm."

And this is the part most people miss... The stakes are incredibly high, especially for Tom Brady. With a minority ownership stake in the Raiders, any misstep in Mendoza's development would reflect directly on the man widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time. Jason Fitz of Yahoo! Sports highlighted this immense pressure, stating on "Yahoo Sports Daily," "Tom Brady himself needs to make sure that the infrastructure is taking care of his quarterback. Tom Brady needs to make sure the person that knows what it takes for a quarterback to be surrounded with the right things needs to damn well make sure that the team he calls himself an owner of has that very infrastructure."

Fitz didn't pull any punches: "If the Raiders don’t get it right with Fernando Mendoza, if they ruin Fernando Mendoza, not the other way around. If the Raiders ruin Fernando Mendoza, I’m looking squarely at you, Tom Brady." Ouch!

So, what do you think? Is Fernando Mendoza the future of the Raiders, or is the pressure of Vegas and a team in transition too much for even a Heisman winner? Could Tom Brady's involvement be a blessing or a curse for Mendoza's development?