Archer Towers II: New 400-Unit Residential Building in Jamaica, Queens (2026)

Unveiling the Future of Jamaica, Queens: Archer Towers II

A New Icon for Downtown Jamaica

New renderings have been unveiled for Archer Towers II, a 22-story residential building set to transform downtown Jamaica, Queens. Designed by Perkins Eastman and developed by BRP Companies, this 353,000-square-foot project will offer 400 mixed-income rental units, catering to those earning between 40% and 110% of the area median income (AMI). The building will also include 2,164 square feet of commercial space and 67 on-site parking spaces, addressing the needs of the community.

A Striking Architectural Design

The exterior rendering showcases a bold architectural style with a bulky superstructure and two setbacks that fan out into steps on the southern elevation. The façade will feature tan paneling and floor-to-ceiling windows arranged in a grid pattern at two-story intervals, with brown spandrels spanning between the windows. This design not only adds visual interest but also ensures ample natural light exposure for residents.

A Welcoming and Functional Lobby

The main lobby will be a bright and inviting space with high ceilings, exposed concrete columns, and plenty of natural light. This design choice not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also provides a welcoming atmosphere for residents and visitors alike.

Affordable and Spacious Units

Archer Towers II will offer a range of unit types, including studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom layouts, all designed to provide comfortable living spaces for residents. The units will be reserved for those earning between 40% and 110% of the area median income (AMI), ensuring that quality housing is accessible to a diverse range of income levels.

Amenities for All Residents

In addition to the residential units, the project will include a variety of amenities to enhance the living experience for all residents. These amenities will include a lounge, a children's playroom, a fitness center, and a coworking space, providing opportunities for social interaction, physical activity, and professional development.

A Major Investment in Jamaica's Future

BRP Companies recently secured a $303 million construction loan to bring this project to life. The capital stack includes tax-exempt bonds issued by the New York City Housing Development Corporation (HDC), a subsidy from the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity. Wells Fargo is serving as both the letter of credit provider and the investor for the tax credit equity, demonstrating a significant commitment to the project's success.

A Timeline for Construction and Completion

Archer Towers II is set to begin construction in the first quarter of 2026 and is anticipated to be completed by 2028. This timeline highlights the project's potential to address the growing need for housing in Jamaica and contribute to the neighborhood's continued development.

Stay Informed and Engaged

For the latest updates on this project and other urban development initiatives, consider subscribing to YIMBY's daily e-mail (http://eepurl.com/c7JhDj). Additionally, follow YIMBYgram on Instagram (https://instagram.com/yimbygram) for real-time photo updates, like YIMBY on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/YIMBYFB), and follow YIMBY's Twitter (https://twitter.com/yimbytweets) for the latest news and insights.