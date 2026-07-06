A bold move from Real Madrid's interim manager, Alvaro Arbeloa, has sparked controversy and opened up an intriguing transfer window scenario. Arbeloa, who has overseen a recent upturn in results, has reportedly advised the club to sell one of its key players, Eduardo Camavinga.

Despite his public support for the players, Arbeloa seems to have lost patience with Camavinga, who has struggled to meet expectations this season. The French midfielder's best performance came in an unusual left-back role, showcasing his versatility but also highlighting his inconsistent form.

But here's where it gets interesting...

Arbeloa's decision to potentially offload Camavinga could benefit Liverpool, who have been keeping a close eye on the player. With Real Madrid reportedly interested in Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, a potential swap deal or a chain of transfers could be on the cards.

Szoboszlai, the Hungarian midfielder, has been a standout performer for the Premier League champions this season. His impressive displays, including a stunning free-kick against Manchester City, have caught the eye of La Liga giants Real Madrid and Manchester City.

However, Szoboszlai's importance to Liverpool's squad and his demand for a lucrative new contract could complicate matters. If an agreement cannot be reached, it might just create an opportunity for Real Madrid to make their move.

And this is the part most people miss...

The potential sale of Camavinga and the interest in Szoboszlai could reshape both clubs' midfields. With Real Madrid expected to strengthen their central midfield, and Liverpool potentially losing a key player, the transfer window could be a game-changer for both teams.

So, what do you think? Is this a smart move by Real Madrid, or are they selling a player too soon? And will Liverpool be able to hold on to their star midfielder? Let's discuss in the comments and explore the potential outcomes of this intriguing transfer saga.