Aquatics GB Championships: Peaty's Comeback, Women's 50 Breast Battle, and More! (2026)

The Aquatics GB Championships 2026 has kicked off with a bang, setting the stage for an exciting week of swimming competition. Day 1 saw some incredible performances, with a particular focus on the men's 100-meter breaststroke event, which showcased the depth and talent within the British swimming ranks.

What makes this meet so fascinating is its dual purpose as a selection event for both the European Championships and the Commonwealth Games. This adds an extra layer of intensity and motivation for the athletes, knowing that their performances here could secure their spot on prestigious international teams.

One of the standout moments of Day 1 was the women's 50-meter breaststroke, where we witnessed a tight battle at the top. Gabrielle Idle-Beavers, Anna Morgan, and Imogen Clark all clocked times between 30.82 and 30.93, with Idle-Beavers surprising everyone by taking the top seed. This junior swimmer's performance is a testament to the emerging talent in British swimming, and her PB of 30.82 is a significant drop from her previous best.

In the men's 400-meter freestyle, Jack McMillan, the European Short Course champion, showcased his smooth technique and claimed the top spot. His closest competitor, Luke Hornsey, also had a breakthrough performance, dropping over a second from his previous best. It's interesting to see how these swimmers are pushing each other to new heights, especially with the Commonwealth Games on the horizon.

The women's 200-meter butterfly saw three swimmers crack the 2:10 barrier, with Ciara Schlosshan taking the top spot. Keanna MacInnes and Emily Richards were close behind, setting the stage for an exciting final. Faye Rogers, the S14 World Record holder, also had a strong performance, coming within a whisker of her record time.

Now, let's talk about the men's 100-meter breaststroke, which was the highlight of the day for many. Adam Peaty, the legendary British swimmer, made his comeback with a bang, clocking a time of 59.30, which is the third-fastest in the world so far this season. Peaty's return to the pool is a significant moment for British swimming, and his performance today is a reminder of his dominance in the sport.

But Peaty wasn't alone in breaking the minute barrier. Max Morgan and Filip Nowacki also achieved this feat, with Nowacki edging out Archie Goodburn to win the final heat. The depth of talent in this event is remarkable, and it's a testament to the strong swimming culture in the UK.

The women's 100-meter freestyle also saw an impressive display, with nine swimmers breaking the 55-second barrier. Freya Anderson led the way, with Freya Colbert and Leah Schlosshan close behind. It's a sign of the growing strength of the women's sprint events in British swimming.

As we move forward into Day 2 and beyond, the Aquatics GB Championships promises to deliver more thrilling performances and intense competition. The selection process for the European and Commonwealth Games teams adds an extra layer of intrigue, and we can expect to see some fierce battles as swimmers strive to secure their spots.

In my opinion, this meet is a showcase of the incredible talent and depth within British swimming. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of these athletes, and I can't wait to see how the rest of the Championships unfold.