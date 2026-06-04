Aprilia's MotoGP Future: 2027 Bike Evolution and the Power of Knowledge Transfer (2026)

Aprilia's 2027 MotoGP bike is a strategic evolution, not a simple copy-and-paste job. CEO Massimo Rivola emphasizes the importance of knowledge transfer, highlighting how Aprilia's current expertise will be pivotal in adapting to the 2027 technical regulations. These regulations introduce smaller 850cc engines, a ban on ride-height devices, and a switch from Michelin to Pirelli tires, presenting a significant challenge for manufacturers.

While KTM and Honda have already tested 850cc prototypes, Aprilia is focusing on bench testing ahead of its 'Spring' debut. Rivola believes that halting development on the 1000cc bike early wouldn't be beneficial due to the extensive 'transferable' knowledge within the team.

'2027 is a different beast, but our existing knowledge will be invaluable for the new bike,' Rivola stated at the Sepang test. He explained that the engine, aerodynamics, and chassis design all offer rich opportunities for knowledge transfer.

The 2026 Aprilia RS-GP is nearly finalized, with Marco Bezzecchi's recent contract extension boosting team morale. Rivola confirms that 80-90% of the package is set, with minor adjustments planned for the final test in Thailand, a stop-and-go track with unique aero characteristics.

Additionally, Aprilia benefits from the development input of satellite Trackhouse riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura, whose insights align despite differing explanations. Rivola expresses satisfaction with the Trackhouse team's performance, noting the value of having multiple official bikes on track with skilled riders.