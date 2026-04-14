Aprilia's MotoGP Dominance: Massimo Rivola's 2026 Prediction (2026)

In the fast-paced world of MotoGP, Aprilia's recent surge to the top has been nothing short of remarkable. The team's CEO, Massimo Rivola, has boldly claimed that Aprilia is now the benchmark bike, and the numbers don't lie. But what makes this story even more fascinating is the journey Aprilia has taken to get here.

The Rise of Aprilia

Aprilia's return to MotoGP in 2015 was met with little fanfare, as they consistently found themselves at the back of the field. It was a challenging seven-year journey, with only glimmers of hope in the form of occasional podiums. However, the turning point came in 2021 when Aleix Espargaro secured a podium finish, signaling a potential breakthrough.

What many people don't realize is that these early struggles often forge the strongest teams. Aprilia's perseverance paid off, and by 2022, they had climbed to third place in the constructors' ranking. This upward trajectory continued, with Marco Bezzecchi leading the team to an impressive second place in the constructors' last season.

Dominance in 2026

Fast forward to 2026, and Aprilia's dominance is undeniable. With four wins in six races, including a perfect record of leading every single lap in the last three grands prix, they are the team to beat. Bezzecchi and his teammate, Jorge Martin, have been on fire, with Martin even securing a Sprint victory.

The depth of Aprilia's talent pool is evident with Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez's double rostrum finish at the season opener. This has resulted in an impressive feat: two Aprilia riders on each Sunday podium. It's a testament to the team's overall strength and consistency.

A New Benchmark

Rivola's confidence is well-founded. The COTA result, in particular, was a significant milestone, as it marked the first use of the 'standard' rear tyre casing this year. This victory solidifies Aprilia's position as the benchmark bike, a title they are not accustomed to holding. Personally, I find it intriguing how a team that was once struggling to keep up is now setting the pace for the entire field.

Implications and the Road Ahead

As Aprilia returns to Europe leading all three world championships, the question arises: Can they maintain this momentum? Bezzecchi's slim four-point lead over Martin sets up an exciting battle for the top spot. Meanwhile, reigning world champion Marc Marquez finds himself 36 points behind, a gap that, if widened, could see him fall an entire race weekend behind Bezzecchi.

The upcoming Spanish MotoGP from April 24-26 will be a crucial test for Aprilia. Will they continue to dominate, or will other manufacturers find a way to close the gap? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: Aprilia's rise is a story of perseverance, talent, and the power of belief.