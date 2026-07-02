Aprilia MotoGP Team Shakes Up Leadership: New Manager Francesco Guidotti Joins (2026)

In the fast-paced world of MotoGP, leadership changes can be as thrilling as the races themselves. The recent announcement from Trackhouse, an Aprilia satellite team, has the racing community buzzing. With the impending departure of team principal Davide Brivio, the team is undergoing a strategic revamp, starting with the appointment of Francesco Guidotti as the new team manager.

What makes this move intriguing is the timing and the personalities involved. Brivio, a veteran of the sport, is set to join Honda next year, leaving a significant void at Trackhouse. Enter Guidotti, a familiar face in the racing world, who brings a wealth of experience to the table. His journey from Aprilia team manager in World Superbikes to leading roles at Pramac and KTM showcases a diverse background, and his recent stint as a TV pundit adds an interesting twist to his story.

Personally, I find the dynamics between team owners, managers, and riders fascinating. Team owner Justin Marks' enthusiasm about Guidotti's appointment is telling. He emphasizes not only Guidotti's professional success but also his alignment with the company's culture and vision. This suggests a deliberate shift in leadership style and strategy, which is always a risky but potentially rewarding move.

Guidotti's immediate start as team manager, working alongside Brivio until his exit, is a smart transition plan. It allows for knowledge transfer and ensures stability during this period of change. However, the real challenge lies in the upcoming rider lineup for 2027. With one seat seemingly secured by Enea Bastianini, the other is a hotly contested battle between Manu Gonzalez, Luca Marini, and current rider Raul Fernandez. This decision will shape the team's future and is a testament to the delicate balance between talent, chemistry, and strategy.

Honda, too, is undergoing a reshuffle with Brivio's arrival and Alberto Puig's shift to an advisory role. The appointment of Mikihiko Kawase as the new team manager showcases a trend of promoting from within, which often fosters a sense of loyalty and continuity.

In my opinion, these leadership changes highlight the evolving nature of MotoGP teams. It's not just about the riders and their skills; it's about the strategic decisions made behind the scenes. The right leadership can make or break a team's success, influencing everything from rider morale to technical advancements. As we anticipate the final rider lineup and the full extent of these organizational changes, one thing is clear: the 2027 MotoGP season is shaping up to be a thrilling chapter in the sport's history, with potential long-term implications for the teams involved.