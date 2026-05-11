Apply Now: ₦5 Million Kestin Pondi Business Grant 2026 for African MSMEs | Funding Opportunities (2026)

A trio of recent calls for applications has been announced, each offering unique opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses in Africa and beyond. These initiatives include the Kestin Pondi Business Grant 2026, the WE (Women Entrepreneurs) Empower UN SDG Challenge 2026, and the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa 2026. Each program presents distinct benefits and eligibility criteria, catering to diverse entrepreneurial needs and goals.

Kestin Pondi Business Grant 2026

This grant program aims to support MSMEs in Africa, providing a substantial ₦5 million to eligible businesses. The focus is on identifying and nurturing high-impact enterprises led by women entrepreneurs, fostering innovation and growth in the region.

WE (Women Entrepreneurs) Empower UN SDG Challenge 2026

This prestigious global competition is designed to recognize and empower women social entrepreneurs who are driving innovative solutions aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The challenge provides a platform for global visibility, leadership development, and access to influential networks, ultimately inspiring communities to build a more sustainable and equitable world by 2030.

Google for Startups Accelerator Africa 2026

A three-month hybrid program, this accelerator is tailored to support growth-stage technology startups across Africa. By leveraging Google's products, people, and technology, the program helps founders tackle critical technical challenges and scale sustainable, high-impact businesses. Participants gain access to early access to Google AI products, Cloud credits, and free access to Cloud TPUs, fostering innovation and growth.

These calls for applications offer a glimpse into the diverse opportunities available to entrepreneurs and businesses, each with its own unique benefits and eligibility criteria. Whether it's financial support, global recognition, or technical expertise, these programs aim to empower and nurture entrepreneurial ventures, ultimately contributing to economic growth and social development.

Apply Now: ₦5 Million Kestin Pondi Business Grant 2026 for African MSMEs | Funding Opportunities (2026)

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