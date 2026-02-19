Apply for Groundsperson Role at Dundee Football Club (2026)

Are you ready to be part of something groundbreaking? Dundee Football Club is on the cusp of a transformative era, and we’re inviting you to join us on this thrilling journey. As we gear up for the development of a state-of-the-art training facility and stadium, we’re seeking a passionate and ambitious Groundsperson to help us lay the foundation—literally—for our future success. But here’s where it gets exciting: this isn’t just any job; it’s a chance to contribute to a professional, forward-thinking environment where every blade of grass matters. And this is the part most people miss—your work will directly impact the experience of our players, staff, and supporters, shaping the very heart of our club.

At Dundee FC, we’re not just maintaining pitches; we’re cultivating excellence. The successful candidate will join our dynamic Grounds Team Department, reporting to the Head Groundsman and Head of Operations & Facilities. You’ll collaborate closely with football staff to ensure every training surface meets the highest standards—a critical role in our pursuit of sporting greatness. This opportunity comes at a pivotal moment for the club, as we continue to invest in our facilities and team, pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks.

But here’s where it gets controversial: In a world where sports clubs often prioritize flashy signings over behind-the-scenes heroes, we’re boldly stating that our groundskeepers are just as vital to our success. Do you agree? Or do you think the spotlight should always shine on the players? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

To apply, you’ll need to be motivated, strategic, and ready to roll up your sleeves. If you’re someone who takes pride in their work and thrives in a team-oriented, high-standards environment, we want to hear from you. Interested? Submit your CV and a cover letter outlining why you’re the perfect fit to emailprotected by Friday, 6th February 2026. Don’t miss this chance to be part of Dundee FC’s exciting future—apply now and help us grow, one pitch at a time!