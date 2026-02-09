Apple Sports App Gets MAJOR Golf Update! Plus Soccer & Tennis Boosts! (2026)

Get ready for an exciting sports update! Apple Sports is taking your iPhone experience to the next level with its latest features. This app has become a global phenomenon, keeping fans connected to their favorite teams and athletes. And now, it's bringing golf to your fingertips!

With the release of version 3.7, Apple Sports is diving into the world of golf tournaments. You'll have access to live leaderboards, hole-by-hole results, and individual scorecards for both PGA and LPGA events. It's like having a front-row seat to the action! The app also provides detailed player profiles, including rankings, birthdates, and even a headshot, so you can truly immerse yourself in the game.

But here's where it gets controversial... Apple Sports has expanded its soccer coverage to include smaller European competitions, such as Copa del Rey and Coppa Italia. Some fans might argue that these leagues deserve more attention, while others may question the decision. What do you think?

And this is the part most people miss: Apple has also enhanced its tennis offering with real-time stats during matches. They initially launched basic tennis features in 2025, but now they're taking it to the next level, just in time for future tournaments.

Golf, a sport that was notably absent from the app, is now a key feature, with its introduction timed perfectly for the upcoming PGA's WM Phoenix Open.

The brand's coverage already includes NFL, so you can use Apple Sports for this weekend's Super Bowl LX. And get this - the halftime show, featuring Bad Bunny, is sponsored by Apple Music!

Apple Sports is a relatively young brand, but it has already made a significant impact. In less than two years, it has expanded to cover F1, MLB, NASCAR, NBA, NHL, and the Premier League, among others. You can even add dedicated widgets to your home screen to stay updated on scores and more.

To download the latest update, you'll need iOS 17.2 or later, so make sure your iPhone is up-to-date!

So, what do you think of Apple Sports' latest moves? Are you excited to follow golf tournaments on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments! We'd love to hear your thoughts and opinions on this sports app revolution.