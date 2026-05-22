Apple is shaking things up in the podcasting world with its bold new video podcasting push, taking on giants like YouTube and Spotify. But here's where it gets controversial: while Apple has long supported video through RSS, the new update introduces a game-changer with HTTP Live Streaming (HLS), a streaming protocol developed by Apple itself. This move not only brings seamless switching between watching and listening but also dynamic video ad insertion, putting creators in full control of their content and business. And this is the part most people miss: Apple is not just playing catch-up; it's setting a new standard with its integrated video experience, making it easier for audiences to enjoy podcasts however they prefer. So, will this new push from Apple reshape the podcasting landscape? Stay tuned and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Apple's Video Podcast Revolution: A New Era for Creators and Viewers (2026)
References
- https://www.cnbc.com/2026/02/16/apple-takes-on-youtube-and-spotify-with-new-video-podcasting-push.html
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