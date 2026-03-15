Apple's Surprise Updates: Reviving Old iOS Versions for iMessage & FaceTime (2026)

Apple's Surprising Move: Keeping Old iOS Devices Alive and Kicking!

Apple's recent actions have sparked curiosity and debate among tech enthusiasts. While it's common for Apple to support older devices with security patches, the company has taken an unexpected step by releasing updates for ancient iOS versions, ensuring the continued functionality of essential services like iMessage and FaceTime.

But here's where it gets controversial: Apple typically stops providing updates for older devices, but this time, they've made an exception. Yesterday, Apple released a series of updates for iOS and iPadOS versions that had been long retired. These updates include iOS 12.5.8, supporting devices as old as the 2013 iPhone 5S and 2014 iPhone 6, and even iOS 16.7.13 for devices like the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

The updates don't introduce new features or fix security issues. Instead, they focus on a critical task: updating a security certificate. According to Apple's release notes, this certificate update is crucial to ensure that iMessage, FaceTime, and Apple account sign-in remain functional beyond January 2027, the original certificate's expiration date.

So, why is this move significant? Well, it shows Apple's commitment to keeping its older devices usable, even if they're no longer receiving regular updates. It's a subtle reminder that hardware capabilities can still be leveraged, even as software support wanes.

And this is the part most people miss: Apple's decision to update these ancient iOS versions highlights the importance of security certificates. These certificates are like digital keys that ensure the authenticity and security of various services. Without regular updates, these certificates can expire, rendering essential services like iMessage and FaceTime unusable.

So, what do you think? Is Apple's move a welcome surprise, or do you believe they should focus more on supporting newer devices? Let us know in the comments! We'd love to hear your thoughts on this unexpected turn of events in the world of iOS updates.