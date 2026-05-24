Apple's Liquid Glass Update: A New Look for the Apple Research App (2026)

Apple's Research App Gets a Liquid Glass Makeover!

Apple is slowly but surely bringing its apps up to date with the sleek Liquid Glass design, and today, we're thrilled to announce that the Research app has joined the party.

The Research app, a powerful tool for iPhone users to contribute to cutting-edge health studies, now boasts a modern look that aligns with iOS 26's aesthetic. This app plays a crucial role in shaping future Apple products, particularly those focused on sleep and heart health.

But here's where it gets controversial: while Apple has updated the Research app, several other key apps like Pages, Keynote, and Numbers from the iWork suite are still awaiting their Liquid Glass makeover.

So, what do you think? Is Apple taking its time to perfect the design, or are they dragging their feet? Let us know in the comments!

For those eager to explore the new design, head over to the App Store and download the latest version of Apple Research for iPhone.

And this is the part most people miss: while the Liquid Glass design is visually appealing, it's also a functional upgrade, ensuring a seamless user experience across Apple's ecosystem.

So, are you ready to dive into the world of health research with Apple's updated Research app? We sure are!