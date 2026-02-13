Apple's HomeKit Update: What You Need to Know Before February 10th (2026)

Apple is about to shake things up in the smart home arena! The tech giant is pulling the plug on the old HomeKit, leaving many users with a crucial decision to make. But here's the catch: if you haven't upgraded your Apple Home setup, your smart devices might stop working on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch from tomorrow onwards.

Written by Jennifer Pattison Tuohy, a seasoned reviewer with two decades of expertise in smart home technology, this news is a wake-up call for many. Apple will officially end support for the original HomeKit architecture on February 10, 2026, which means users relying on iPads as their Home Hub are in for a change. And this is where it gets interesting: the new Apple Home no longer supports iPads as hubs, favoring HomePods or Apple TVs instead. So, if you want to keep the lights on (literally!), you'll need to make some adjustments.

The new HomeKit architecture, introduced with iOS 16.4 in 2023, promised enhanced performance and reliability. It also brought support for Matter, a new smart home standard that Apple helped create. But here's where it gets controversial: while upgrading was optional at first, Apple's decision to phase out the old HomeKit by the end of 2025 (later delayed) means users now have no choice but to adapt.

To ensure your smart home control remains uninterrupted, you'll need to update your Apple Home. This involves heading to the Settings in the Home app and following the update process. After February 10, Apple may even automatically upgrade your system if you haven't done so already. So, will you embrace the change, or does this leave you feeling a little uneasy about the future of your smart home setup? Share your thoughts in the comments below!