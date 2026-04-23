Apple's upcoming foldable smartphone is set to revolutionize the market, marking a significant shift in the tech giant's iPhone lineup. This year's September launch event will introduce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the highly anticipated foldable iPhone, codenamed iPhone Ultra. The Ultra model, with its ultra-thin design and passport-like aspect ratio, promises to redefine the smartphone experience, offering a more immersive viewing and multitasking environment. The dual-camera system and speakers on the back enhance its functionality, addressing previous criticisms of the iPhone Air. However, the Ultra's design may also face competition from Samsung's eighth-generation Galaxy Fold, Motorola's flip-folding Razr models, and Oppo's recently released Find N6. Despite Apple's delayed entry into the foldable market, its influence could potentially create a new demand segment, even benefiting its competitors. The article concludes with a bold prediction: Apple will release a foldable iPhone in 2026, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of smartphone technology.
Apple's First Foldable iPhone: Unveiling the 2026 Lineup (2026)
References
- https://appleinsider.com/articles/26/04/21/apple-pay-wins-at-the-webbys-as-a-messi-campaign-takes-the-spotlight
- https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/motorolas-razr-is-so-close-to-its-iphone-moment/
- https://www.androidauthority.com/oppo-find-x9-ultra-first-look-design-3656659/
- https://greekreporter.com/2026/04/18/first-cell-phone-call/
- https://www.gizmochina.com/2026/04/20/oneplus-ace-6-ultra-gaming-controller-launch-date/
- https://www.9news.com.au/technology/trevor-long-first-apple-folding-smartphone-launches-this-year/691a71ff-74f0-4304-9eed-05ee55ee221c
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