Apple's AI Comeback: Why 2026 Could Be a Game-Changer for Investors (2026)

Bold claim: Apple’s AI plan could redefine its value—if the rumors are right, the coming years may bring a seismic shift in how investors price the tech giant.

But here’s where it gets controversial: Apple faced a rough start to the year, slipping close to 9% earlier in the month. Despite this setback, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives argues the drop is unwarranted and that concerns about Apple’s AI strategy are overblown. Apple remains a leading maker of consumer electronics, software, and online services, with flagship hardware including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

Ives points to earlier AI missteps as a setup for future opportunities, suggesting Apple could roll out its Siri AI platform in 2026. He contends that the market has yet to fully grasp how AI integration and monetisation could lift Apple’s overall valuation in the years ahead.

A key part of his case is Apple’s enormous installed base: about 2.5 billion active iOS devices, including roughly 1.5 billion iPhones. He argues this vast ecosystem provides a fertile ground for AI initiatives to scale and generate meaningful revenue. In his view, successful monetisation of AI could add about $75 to $100 per share to Apple’s value as the 2026 rollout unfolds.

Ives maintains an outperform rating on Apple with a $350 price target. At a recent trading moment in New York, Apple was up about 3.8% to $265.13, signaling renewed investor optimism.

If you’re new to this conversation, the core question is whether Apple’s AI moves will translate into tangible earnings and a higher stock price, or if the AI ambition will remain a strategic hope without immediate financial payoff. Do you think Apple’s AI strategy will live up to the hype, or is the scepticism warranted? Share your thoughts below.

