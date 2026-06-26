Apple is gearing up for a significant 2026 Mac refresh, introducing new designs and cutting-edge chips. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this year will be a game-changer for Apple's Mac lineup. The lineup will feature sleek new MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs, with the MacBook Pro undergoing a dramatic redesign, boasting an OLED screen and touch support. A new low-cost MacBook, powered by an iPhone chip, will also be available, serving a role similar to the iPhone Air in Apple's smartphone lineup. Desktop users will have new Mac mini and Mac Studio options, with the latter powered by new chips. A new Studio Display will also be released after almost four years. The breadth of launches could make 2026 Apple's most significant year for Macs in some time. The upgraded MacBook Pros, MacBook Airs, Mac Studio models, and a new Studio Display are scheduled for release in the first half of the year, with the redesigned MacBook Pro planned for later in 2026. However, chip timing could complicate the lineup, as Apple introduced the M5 chip in three products in October. The next-generation M6 chip may arrive earlier than expected, though some upcoming laptops may ship before it is ready. Apple has historically placed design and user experience at the center of its strategy, and the hardware changes come alongside a leadership change. CEO Tim Cook has appointed John Ternus, the head of hardware engineering, to oversee both hardware and software design teams, expanding his responsibilities. While there is little concrete evidence that a CEO transition is imminent, Ternus is seen as a leading candidate to eventually succeed Cook. The Mac refresh promises to be a significant development, but it remains to be seen how the new designs and chips will perform in the market. Will Apple's 2026 Mac refresh live up to the hype? Join the discussion and share your thoughts in the comments!
Apple's 2026 Mac Revolution: New Designs, Chips, and a Leadership Change (2026)
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