Apple Pay: The Ultimate Guide to Using it for Transit in 12 U.S. Cities (2026)

Apple Pay for Transit is a game-changer for urban commuters, offering a seamless and convenient way to pay for public transportation. But what makes this feature truly fascinating is its global reach and the way it simplifies the daily commute for millions of people. In the US alone, 12 major cities now support Apple Pay for Transit, and the list is growing. This is a significant development, as it showcases Apple's commitment to making daily tasks easier and more efficient for its users. But what does this mean for the future of public transportation and the role of technology in our daily lives? Let's dive in and explore the implications and potential impact of this innovative feature.