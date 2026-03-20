Apple Martin Denies Bullying Rumors: 'I'm Not That Type of Person' (2026)

Rumors can ruin lives, and Apple Martin is fighting back against a vicious lie that’s spiraled out of control. Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter has publicly addressed the explosive social media claims that she was expelled from school for bullying, setting the record straight in a way that’s both heartfelt and unapologetically honest.

In a candid Instagram Stories post shared on Monday, Apple wrote, ‘Hi! I didn’t wanna respond but this narrative is completely false and has gotten so out of hand.’ She emphatically denied ever being expelled, especially for something as harmful as bullying. ‘I completely understand ppl not liking me and that is okay! The internet is a place where ppl can share their opinions. But this rumor is completely untrue, I am not that type of person and anyone who is close to me knows that ❤️,’ she added, her words dripping with frustration yet laced with grace.

But here’s where it gets controversial: Despite Apple’s clear denial, the rumor mill shows no signs of slowing down. Why do these accusations persist, even when those closest to her—like Aliénor Loppin de Montmort, the very person involved in the viral debutante ball incident—have defended her character? ‘[Apple’s] genuinely the nicest girl ever! She really doesn’t deserve an ounce of what she’s getting,’ Aliénor told People in 2024. Even a source close to Paltrow described Apple as ‘playful, fun, and a total girls’ girl,’ insisting that ‘characterizing her as a mean girl is very untrue.’

The 21-year-old Vanderbilt University student, whose parents are Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, first faced bullying rumors after a video from Le Bal des Debutantes in Paris went viral in December 2024. Footage showed Apple seemingly attempting to crash another debutant’s photo shoot and rolling her eyes while entering the event with Count Leo Henckel von Donnersmarck. And this is the part most people miss: Apple later addressed the accusations with humor, posting a TikTok video with friends where they jokingly defended their character. ‘I don’t know how anyone has a problem with us. We are such a delight,’ they quipped, showcasing the lighthearted side of a situation that’s anything but funny.

Here’s the bigger question: Why do we so readily believe the worst about public figures, especially young women in the spotlight? Is it the allure of a ‘mean girl’ narrative, or something deeper about how we consume celebrity gossip? Apple’s case isn’t just about her—it’s about the power of rumors and the responsibility we all share in amplifying them.

What do you think? Are we too quick to judge based on snippets of video and unverified claims? Let’s discuss in the comments—but remember, behind every headline is a real person.