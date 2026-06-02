Apple iPadOS 26.4 Beta 3: New Features, Updates, and What’s Changed! (2026)

Apple just unleashed a wave of beta updates, and the tech world is buzzing! 🍏🚀

Beta 3 is here! Developers, rejoice! Apple's latest beta releases include iPadOS 26.4, watchOS 26.4, visionOS 26.4, and more. But here's the catch: these updates are only available to those enrolled in Apple's exclusive developer beta program.

And this is where it gets exciting: the previous beta 2 update was a bit underwhelming, with minimal changes. But beta 3 is packed with potential! For instance, iPadOS 26.4 users can expect a revamped Apple Music experience, a new video feature in Apple Podcasts, and the beloved compact tab bar in Safari. But that's not all—tvOS 26.4 brings enhanced subtitle options and audio settings to your Apple TV.

But the real controversy? The visionOS 26.4 update introduces 'foveated streaming,' a feature that could revolutionize the VR/AR experience. But it's a double-edged sword. While it has massive potential, it currently relies on third-party apps to make it shine. So, is it a game-changer or a feature in waiting?

We'll keep you posted on any hidden gems we uncover in this beta release. But we want to hear from you! Have you installed beta 3? What new features have you discovered? Share your thoughts and keep the conversation going in the comments below!

And while we're on the topic of Apple, check out these must-have iPad accessories to enhance your Apple experience:

- AirPods Pro 3: Limited-time offer, grab them at $219! (https://amzn.to/4pmmv1U)

- 100W USB-C Power Adapter: Fast charging, faster productivity. (https://amzn.to/3wvpO0p)

- tomtoc Tablet Sleeve Bag: Style and protection, all in one. (https://amzn.to/3yjscro)

- Baseus 10ft USB-C Cable: Extend your reach, not your frustration. (https://amzn.to/3NwPjDt)

- Apple Pencil Pro: Now at $95, a steal for creators. (https://amzn.to/4ff7j10)

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