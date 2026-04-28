Apple Fitness+ Future Uncertain, But Could Merge with Health App (2026)

Apple's Fitness+ Future: Uncertain, Yet Potentially Revolutionary!

The fate of Apple Fitness+, a premium workout platform, hangs in the balance. Despite its initial promise, the service is reportedly struggling with user retention and revenue generation. But here's where it gets intriguing: Apple might be considering a bold move to integrate Fitness+ into its Health app, creating a powerful health and fitness ecosystem.

According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the platform's future is still 'under review'. This follows a leadership change in November, when Sumbul Desai, Apple's health vice president, took over the fitness platform, signaling a shift in strategy. The service, originally designed as a value-added feature for Apple Watch users with real-time health metrics, may now be headed for a significant transformation.

But why the change? Internal data suggests that Fitness+ faces challenges with high user churn and lower revenue compared to other Apple digital services. This has prompted a leadership shuffle, indicating a new direction for the platform.

And this is where it gets controversial: Apple might consolidate Fitness+ and Health into a single subscription. While the idea of an Apple Health+ subscription has been scaled back, Gurman hints at a potential combination of Fitness and Health, offering both trainer-led content and AI-driven health insights. This could be a game-changer for users, providing a seamless, personalized health and fitness experience.

For existing users, the 'under review' status implies a focus on data-driven, personalized features, ensuring Fitness+ becomes an essential part of the Apple ecosystem. However, the future remains uncertain until later this year, leaving users and industry watchers alike eagerly awaiting Apple's next move.

What do you think about this potential consolidation? Is it a smart move for Apple to merge these services, or should they focus on improving Fitness+ as a standalone platform? Share your thoughts in the comments below!