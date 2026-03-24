Apple Discontinues Pixelmator for iOS: What’s Next for Users? | Pixelmator Pro for iPad Explained (2026)

Say Goodbye to Pixelmator for iOS: Apple Confirms No More Updates

In a move that’s sure to spark mixed emotions among creative professionals and hobbyists alike, Apple has officially confirmed that Pixelmator for iOS will no longer receive updates. This announcement came alongside the unveiling of the highly anticipated Pixelmator Pro for iPad, which promises to redefine image editing on Apple’s tablet. But here’s where it gets controversial: while Pixelmator Pro is poised to be the future of the brand, its predecessor, Pixelmator for iOS, is being left behind. And this is the part most people miss—the fate of its sibling app, Photomator, seems slightly more optimistic, though details remain scarce.

If you’re curious about what Pixelmator Pro brings to the table, Apple has launched a dedicated webpage (https://www.apple.com/pixelmator-pro/) packed with details about both the iPad and Mac versions. Tucked away in the site’s Q&A section is the revelation about the existing Pixelmator and Photomator apps for iOS. According to Apple, Pixelmator for iOS, released in 2014 as a companion to the now-discontinued Pixelmator Classic for Mac, will no longer be updated. While it remains functional for basic tasks like cropping, color adjustments, and effects, its days of receiving new features are over.

Photomator, on the other hand, appears to have a brighter future. Apple’s statement is brief but reassuring: ‘Photomator remains available as a separate purchase from the App Store.’ Though specifics about its updates are minimal, this suggests it won’t suffer the same fate as Pixelmator for iOS—at least not yet.

For those still relying on Pixelmator for iOS, the last update (version 3.1.16) rolled out just four months ago. While Apple could theoretically release bug fixes, the phrase ‘no longer being updated’ likely means no new features or significant changes are on the horizon. As someone who’s relied on Pixelmator for iOS, I can’t help but feel a twinge of disappointment. But here’s hoping Pixelmator Pro lives up to the hype and offers a seamless transition for loyal users.

Controversial Question: Is Apple Right to Sunset Pixelmator for iOS in Favor of Pixelmator Pro?

Some argue that this move is a necessary step to focus resources on a more advanced, unified app. Others believe it’s a disservice to users who’ve grown accustomed to the simplicity of Pixelmator for iOS. What do you think? Is this a smart strategic decision, or is Apple leaving behind a valuable tool too soon? Let us know in the comments.

In the meantime, if you’re still using Pixelmator or Photomator on iOS, you can download them here: Pixelmator (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/pixelmator/id924695435) and Photomator (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/photomator-photo-editor/id1444636541).

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