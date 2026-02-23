Apple Beats Samsung in 2025 Smartphone Race: Honor Leads Growth | Omdia Report Breakdown (2026)

Apple's smartphone dominance in 2025: A close race with Samsung, Honor's rapid growth

The smartphone market witnessed a thrilling competition in 2025, with Apple barely surpassing Samsung in shipments. According to Omdia data, Apple shipped a record-breaking 240.6 million units, securing a 19% market share, while Samsung closely followed with 239.1 million units and 19% market share. Both giants experienced a 7% increase in shipments compared to 2024, showcasing their resilience in a competitive landscape.

Among the major players, Honor emerged as the fastest-growing brand, with an impressive 11% growth. However, the market's overall growth of 2% to 1.25 billion units shipped was overshadowed by the 2% decline in Greater China, attributed to the fading national subsidy scheme. Despite this, Apple's performance in Mainland China was remarkable, with a 26% growth fueled by strong demand for the iPhone 17 series.

In the rankings, Xiaomi secured third place with a 2% sales decline, shipping 165.4 million units for a 13% market share. Vivo followed with 105.3 million shipments, an 8% market share, and 4% year-over-year growth. Oppo, in fifth, faced a 3% sales decline, shipping 100.7 million units with an 8% market share.

Transsion and Honor, with 8% and 6% market shares respectively, narrowly missed the top five. Lenovo, Huawei, and Realme held 5%, 4%, and 3% market shares, respectively. This competitive landscape highlights the dynamic nature of the smartphone industry, where brands strive for market leadership and consumer attention.

