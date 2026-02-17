Apple AirTag 2 Speaker Tampering: Why It’s Still a Security Concern (2026)

The new AirTag 2 from Apple has arrived, but it's not all good news. Despite promises of enhanced security, the device is just as vulnerable to tampering as its predecessor, leaving many wondering: Is this a missed opportunity for public safety?

The AirTag 2, long-awaited by many, was rumored to feature a louder speaker that would be challenging to tamper with. However, a recent teardown by iFixit revealed a different story. While Apple claimed the new AirTag would offer industry-leading protection against unwanted tracking, the physical speaker remains easily accessible and disableable.

Here's the controversial part: during the teardown, iFixit discovered that the speaker is connected by two small wires, which are exposed and easily severed with a soldering iron. And this is where it gets concerning—there appears to be no backup mechanism to prevent the AirTag from functioning if the speaker is disconnected. This means that anyone with basic tools and knowledge can disable the speaker, potentially for malicious purposes.

AirTags have been misused to track unsuspecting individuals, and Apple has implemented measures to alert users, particularly iPhone owners, when an unknown AirTag is nearby. But these alerts are only effective if the AirTag's speaker is functional, allowing victims to locate the device. By muffling or disabling the speaker, stalkers can continue their activities undetected.

A tamper-proof speaker design could have been a significant improvement, making it much harder for stalkers to operate without being noticed. Even a small increase in the difficulty of disabling the speaker would have been a welcome step towards better security. But, unfortunately, this doesn't seem to be the case with the AirTag 2.

So, while the AirTag 2 brings some exciting upgrades, it falls short in addressing a critical security concern. Is this an oversight or a deliberate choice by Apple? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's discuss the implications for personal safety in the age of smart tracking devices.