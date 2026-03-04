AO 2026 Shock Win: Australian Duo McCabe & Tu Topple No.1 Seeds at Melbourne Slam (2026)

Unbelievable Upset! Australian Underdogs Dethrone World No. 1s at the Australian Open!

In a stunning display of grit and talent, Australian duo Li Tu and James McCabe have etched their names into Australian Open history, delivering a performance that sent shockwaves through the tournament. Watched by tennis royalty like Australian legend Pat Cash and a roaring crowd at the ANZ Arena, Tu and McCabe have upheld a proud Australian tradition: shining brightest on home soil in the doubles arena. Their journey in AO 2026 began with a bang, as they decisively ousted the formidable No. 1 seeds, Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool, in a straight-sets victory on Friday. This incredible win now positions them for a potential showdown with fellow countrymen Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans, who are also vying for a spot in the third round.

As wildcard recipients and in their very first Australian Open pairing, Tu and McCabe showcased a remarkable synergy, overcoming their highly credentialed opponents with a score of 7-6(5), 6-4 in just an hour and 25 minutes. It's worth noting that Cash and Glasspool are no strangers to Grand Slam glory, having clinched the Wimbledon men's doubles title in 2025, defeating Australia's Rinky Hijikata and his Dutch partner David Pel in the final.

While both Tu and McCabe saw their singles campaigns at AO 2026 conclude in the qualifying rounds – McCabe in the first and Tu in the second – doubles has now opened a thrilling new chapter, offering them a chance to extend their stay in the vibrant city of Melbourne. "I'm incredibly grateful for this chance," Tu shared earlier this week. "I'm just really looking forward to getting out there and having some fun. It's another opportunity, and I'm not taking it for granted at all."

Both players achieved personal best singles rankings in mid-2025, with McCabe reaching a career-high of world No. 164 and Tu peaking at No. 160. The 29-year-old Tu, who took several months off tour last year following the birth of his daughter, Elody, is now working with a dedicated team, including Daniel Buberis, Luke Saville, and the recently appointed coach, Pat Cash, as he sets his sights on further advancements in singles. "I know my game has definitely improved, all the individual components," Tu expressed. "It's just about bringing it all together in a match, and I'm very confident I can do that."

However, for now, the immediate focus is on conquering the doubles court. Tu and McCabe are aiming to become the third all-Australian men's doubles pair in the last five years to lift the coveted trophy, following in the footsteps of Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios in 2022, and Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler in 2023. Interestingly, Kokkinakis and Kyrgios, who had spent much of their 2025 seasons battling injuries, engaged in an exciting first-round match on Thursday against Kubler and Marc Polmans, ultimately falling in a hard-fought three-set contest.

But here's where it gets interesting... While Tu and McCabe's singles journeys may have ended early, their doubles success highlights a fascinating aspect of professional tennis: the strategic importance of doubles as a pathway to sustained tournament presence and potentially, a Grand Slam title. Could this be a new trend, where players who narrowly miss out in singles find renewed success and a different kind of glory on the doubles court? What are your thoughts on the strategic importance of doubles in a player's career? Do you agree that this win signals a potential shift in how players approach their tournament schedules?