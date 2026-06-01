ANZ Predicts Property Value Changes in Australia's Major Cities (2026)

The Shifting Sands of Australian Property: A Forecast of Divergence and Doubt

It seems the relentless upward march of Australian property values, particularly in our major cities, might be hitting a pause button, or perhaps even a slight backtrack, according to the latest projections from ANZ economists. What's particularly fascinating is the predicted divergence – a cooling in the red-hot markets of Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide, while the perennial giants, Sydney and Melbourne, are slated for a surprising, albeit temporary, dip before a potential resurgence.

The Triple Threat to Market Euphoria

Personally, I think the ANZ’s revised outlook, which now anticipates a more subdued growth of 2.8% in 2026 and 2.1% in 2027 for combined capital cities (down from earlier forecasts of 4.8% and 3.8%), is a stark reminder that no market can defy gravity indefinitely. This isn't just a minor adjustment; it's a significant recalibration driven by a potent cocktail of factors. The "triple whammy" of higher interest rates, slowing economic activity, and persistent affordability constraints is finally beginning to take the froth off the market. We saw a phenomenal 8.5% rise in capital city values in 2025, a testament to the pent-up demand and low-interest environment of recent years. However, the latest figures, showing a mere 0.3% national lift in March, the slowest since November 2024 (excluding December), signal a palpable shift.

The Tale of Two Markets: Boom Towns Cool, Lagging Cities Lead

What makes this forecast particularly interesting is the predicted reversal of fortunes. Markets like Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide, which have seen astonishing growth – in some cases, values have roughly doubled over five years – are expected to see their rapid ascent slow considerably. ANZ projects growth in these cities to taper off to 1.5% for Perth, 1.4% for Brisbane, and a mere 0.2% for Adelaide by 2027. This is a dramatic step down from their stellar 2025 outcomes of 12.8% in Perth, 14.6% in Brisbane, and 17.2% in Adelaide. From my perspective, this highlights how quickly market momentum can change when underlying economic conditions shift. These boom towns have benefited immensely from a unique set of circumstances, but as affordability bites and interest rates remain elevated, the party is likely winding down.

Sydney and Melbourne: A Dip Before the Climb?

Conversely, Sydney and Melbourne, often perceived as the more mature and stable markets, are forecast to experience a modest decline in 2026. Sydney is predicted to fall by 0.7% and Melbourne by 1.7%. This might sound alarming, but what many people don't realize is that this dip is seen as a precursor to outperformance in 2027, with forecasts of 2.6% growth for Sydney and 2.9% for Melbourne. In my opinion, this suggests that while these markets are not immune to broader economic pressures, their underlying demand and long-term fundamentals might be more resilient. A real estate agency director noted that demand remains stronger below the $1.5 million mark, particularly supported by first-home buyers, while sentiment weakens significantly above this threshold. This segmentation is crucial; it’s not a uniform market, and buyer psychology plays a massive role.

The Unseen Hand: Low Listings and Buyer Caution

One detail that I find especially interesting is the mention of "very low" listing volumes in several smaller capitals that have propped up prices. This supply constraint is a powerful, albeit often overlooked, factor in property markets. As ANZ economist Madeline Dunk points out, as the year progresses, the combined impact of higher rates, slower activity, and affordability issues will likely temper price growth. The commentary from industry insiders echoes this, with Sydney facing a complex interplay of rate uncertainty, speculation around capital gains tax, geopolitical instability, and a more cautious buyer. What this really suggests is that while the headlines might focus on price falls, the underlying market dynamics are far more nuanced. Buyers are exhibiting a level of caution and risk aversion not seen in some time, and clearance rates are holding up best in areas with constrained supply and high buyer conviction – think of exclusive enclaves like Bondi and Woollahra as examples.

A Look Ahead: Resilience and Reality Check

If you take a step back and think about it, this forecast paints a picture of a market entering a period of recalibration rather than outright collapse. The era of easy money and rapid appreciation is giving way to a more measured environment. The resilience of demand in certain segments, particularly for those with strong financial backing or entering the market with government assistance, remains a key takeaway. However, for those eyeing the higher end of the market, or relying on continued rapid capital growth, a dose of reality might be in order. The long-term fundamentals might not have changed, as some suggest, but the short-to-medium term will undoubtedly test the mettle of both buyers and sellers. What this situation really implies is a return to more traditional market drivers: income growth, interest rate stability, and genuine housing demand, rather than speculative fervor. It will be fascinating to see how these predictions play out and if Sydney and Melbourne can indeed reclaim their top spots by 2027.