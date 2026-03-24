ANZ Fixed Rate Hike: What Borrowers Need to Know Before the RBA Decision (2026)

The Great Rate Race: Banks' Preemptive Strike

The financial world is abuzz with the latest move by Australia's big four banks, who seem to be in a race to raise interest rates ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) anticipated double hike. In a bold move, one of the big four has increased fixed rates by 0.25 percentage points, leaving borrowers with a bitter taste.

What's intriguing is the timing of this decision. With the RBA's next rate hike expected in March and April, this bank is essentially betting on the future, hoping to get ahead of the curve. ANZ, the bank in question, now offers fixed rates starting at 5.99% for one-year terms, rising to 6.14% for three-year terms.

But ANZ isn't alone in this strategy. A staggering 26 lenders, including Bankwest, Ubank, Heritage Bank, and RACQ, have also hiked their fixed rates in the past two weeks. This coordinated move is like a wave of financial institutions bracing for impact, anticipating the RBA's next steps.

From my perspective, this is a classic case of financial institutions trying to manage expectations and protect their bottom line. By increasing fixed rates now, these banks are essentially future-proofing themselves against the potential double hike. It's a strategic move, but one that could have significant implications for borrowers.

The Borrower's Burden

The average two-year fixed rate is now higher than the average variable rate, which is a significant shift. This means borrowers are facing a tough choice: lock in a higher fixed rate now or risk even higher variable rates in the future. It's a catch-22 situation, and one that will undoubtedly impact the housing market and personal finances.

In my opinion, this preemptive strike by the banks is a clear indication of their lack of faith in the RBA's ability to manage inflation. By predicting a triple rate hike, the big four banks are essentially saying that the RBA's actions might not be enough to curb rising prices. This lack of confidence could further erode trust in the central bank's policies.

The Domino Effect

What makes this situation particularly fascinating is the potential ripple effect. If the RBA does indeed deliver a double or triple rate hike, as predicted by the big four, it could have far-reaching consequences. Higher interest rates will impact not just mortgages but also business loans, credit card rates, and the overall cost of borrowing.

Personally, I think this could slow down economic growth, especially in sectors heavily reliant on credit. It might also affect consumer spending, as higher interest rates could discourage borrowing for non-essential purchases. This is a delicate balancing act, as the RBA aims to control inflation without triggering a recession.

Looking Ahead

As we await the RBA's decision on March 17, the financial world is holding its breath. The big four banks have made their move, and now it's up to the RBA to respond. Will they deliver the expected double hike, or will they surprise us with a more conservative approach?

One thing is clear: the financial landscape is changing rapidly, and borrowers need to stay vigilant. The days of ultra-low interest rates are seemingly coming to an end, and the impact of these rate hikes will be felt across the economy. As an analyst, I'll be watching closely to see how these decisions play out and what they mean for Australia's economic future.