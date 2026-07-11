Anya Taylor-Joy's New Series 'Lucky' Teaser Breakdown | Con Artist, Heist, & Star-Studded Cast! (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling ride with Anya Taylor-Joy in the upcoming Apple TV+ series, Lucky. This highly anticipated show is based on the New York Times bestselling novel and Reese’s Book Club favorite, and it promises an edge-of-your-seat adventure. Taylor-Joy takes on the role of the titular con-artist, Lucky, who finds herself on the run after a daring heist goes awry. With a multi-million-dollar score at stake, the FBI, a ruthless crime boss, and her own past catching up, Lucky's world is about to get very complicated.

Lucky's journey begins with a young age, as she's been groomed by her father, played by Timothy Olyphant, to become a career criminal. The series showcases her unique skills and the intricate web of relationships she navigates. The all-star cast includes Annette Bening, Aunjanue Ellis Taylor, Drew Starkey, Clifton Collins, Jr., and William Fichtner, adding to the show's excitement and depth.

This is the second Apple series for Your Friends & Neighbors creator Jonathan Tropper, who has been making waves in the streaming world with his collaborations with Shawn Levy. Tropper's previous works include The Adam Project for Netflix and The Wrecking Crew for Prime Video. His writing prowess is further showcased in This Is Where I Leave You and the highly anticipated Star Wars project, Starfighter, which Levy is directing.

Lucky will premiere on Apple TV with a two-episode launch on July 15, leaving fans eager to dive into this captivating story. Prepare for a thrilling adventure as Lucky's con-artist skills and her past collide, creating a gripping narrative that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.