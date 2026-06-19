Anurag Basu on Casting Kangana Ranaut in 'Gangster' and the Film's Struggles (2026)

The cult classic 'Gangster' celebrates its 20th anniversary, and director Anurag Basu reflects on the film's journey and the casting of Kangana Ranaut, an actress who has since become a household name. In an insightful interview, Basu shares his unique perspective on the making of this iconic romantic thriller.

The Visionary Director's Perspective

Anurag Basu's vision for 'Gangster' was clear from the start. He envisioned a strong, mountain-like character, a "pahadan," and found his perfect match in Kangana Ranaut. The director's keen eye for talent and his ability to recognize the unique qualities that Ranaut brought to the table are a testament to his skill as a filmmaker. Basu's process of auditioning and consulting with various actresses showcases his dedication to finding the right fit for the role.

A Lucky Discovery

"I was lucky enough to find her," Basu reveals. This statement highlights the serendipitous nature of Ranaut's casting. In an industry as vast and competitive as Bollywood, finding the perfect actor for a role can be a challenging task. Basu's luck in discovering Ranaut's talent early on speaks to his keen instincts and the potential for unexpected discoveries in the film industry.

The Audacious Decision

Despite his initial hesitation, Basu's decision to cast Ranaut was bold and confident. He recognized her unique qualities and, after a brief audition, knew that she was the right choice. This decision, made despite the pressure to find a new actress, showcases Basu's trust in his own judgment and his willingness to take risks. It's a reminder that sometimes, in the pursuit of artistic excellence, one must trust their instincts and make bold choices.

Shooting Struggles and Resilience

The filming of 'Gangster' was not without its challenges. Basu, undergoing chemotherapy, faced opposition to starting the shoot immediately. However, his resilience and determination to begin production quickly are admirable. The director's ability to channel his energy into the film, even amidst personal health struggles, is a testament to his passion for his craft. The small, tight-knit unit, cooking their own meals, including Ranaut cutting onions and Basu cooking dal, adds a layer of intimacy and camaraderie to the film's production story.

A Cult Classic's Legacy

'Gangster' has left an indelible mark on Bollywood, with its intricate love triangle and themes of crime and betrayal. The film's enduring popularity and devoted cult following speak to its impact and the talent of its cast and crew. Basu's direction and the performances of Ranaut and Emraan Hashmi have solidified the film's place in Bollywood history.

In conclusion, 'Gangster' is a testament to the power of bold casting decisions and the resilience of filmmakers. Anurag Basu's reflections on the film's journey offer a fascinating glimpse into the creative process and the challenges faced by those behind the camera. As we celebrate the film's 20th anniversary, we are reminded of the magic that can be created when talent, vision, and resilience come together.