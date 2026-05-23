António Morgado's Birthday Triumph: Trofeo Calvià Race Highlights! (2026)

On a day that could only be described as a cyclist's nightmare—cold, wet, and unforgiving—António Morgado turned his birthday into a triumph, claiming victory in the Trofeo Calvià during the Challenge Mallorca. But here's where it gets controversial: was it sheer determination or strategic brilliance that led him to outpace Héctor Alvarez in a thrilling two-up sprint finish? Let’s dive into the details and you decide.

The 148km race, set against the hilly backdrop of Palmanova, kicked off with 146 riders braving the elements, including eight WorldTour squads. Notably absent was defending champion Jan Christen, leaving the field wide open for new contenders. The early stages were uneventful, with the peloton easing through the first 30km, including the Coll des Tords. However, the Coll den Claret marked the beginning of the real action, as a quintet of riders—Ådne Holter (Uno-X Mobility), Andrea Pietrobon (Polti-VisitMalta), Adrien Boichis (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost), and Leander Van Hautegem (Flanders-Balosie)—broke away to form the day’s breakaway.

By the time they reached the Coll de Sóller, the breakaway had a 1:20 lead over the peloton, with teams like UAE, Lotto-Intermarché, and Jayco-AlUla keeping a close eye on their progress. As the race progressed, the lead group thinned out, with Van Hautegem and Pietrobon falling back, leaving Holter, Boichis, and Steinhauser to press on. But the real drama unfolded 33km from the finish when Morgado and Alvarez launched a daring attack, bridging the gap to the breakaway and setting the stage for a thrilling finale.

And this is the part most people miss: Morgado and Alvarez, despite having attacked 80km less than their pursuers, managed to conserve enough energy to extend their lead on the final stretch back to Palmanova. Their strategy? A mutual agreement to work together, avoiding any major attacks until the final sprint. This tactical partnership paid off, leaving Boichis and Holter trailing by over 20 seconds in the last 10km.

In the end, Morgado’s seventh career victory was sealed in a sprint finish that showcased both his endurance and tactical acumen. But here’s the question: Did Morgado’s birthday luck play a role, or was it purely his skill and strategy? Share your thoughts in the comments—we’d love to hear your take on this debate!

Results:

1. António Morgado (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

2. Héctor Alvarez (Spain)

3. Ådne Holter (Uno-X Mobility)

4. Adrien Boichis (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

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